Postgame Report: Grizzlies lead wire-to-wire, defeat Thunder 121-110

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday at FedExForum.

Oklahoma City trimmed the Memphis lead down to four points, 106-102, with 2:38 to play after a floater in the lane from Josh Giddey. Memphis responded by scoring the next seven points, highlighted by John Konchar’s career-high fifth 3-pointer of the night to put the game out of reach.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted his first double-double of the season, leading the Grizzlies with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Konchar also notched a double-double, adding a career-high 19 points and five 3-pointers. And Morant followed with 19 points and 11 assists before exiting in the fourth quarter. Dillon Brooks posted 16 points and five assists, while Santi Aldama finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Giddey led the Thunder with 20 points and 11 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Jalen Williams finished with 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Grizzlies started off strong, reaching their largest lead of the night (14 points) within the first five minutes of the game. Memphis led 33-28 at the end of the first quarter and increased their lead to 63-59 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 18 points in the first half.

Memphis did their damage by getting to the foul line, outscoring Oklahoma City 29-9 in free throws.