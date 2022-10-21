Postgame Report | Dahlin’s goal streak hits a record-setting 4 games in a win

Dahlin etched his name in the NHL record books during the first period of a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames inside Scotiabank Saddledome, receiving a pass from JJ Peterka as the trailing man on the Rush before Burying a shot from between the hash marks.

“I don’t know what to say, really,” Dahlin said. “It’s pretty crazy to think about it. But you know, it’s whatever, 78 games left. So, I’ve got more work to do.”

Instead, after becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to open a season with goals in four straight games, he set his sights forward.

CALGARY – Rasmus Dahlin listened to the names who had never accomplished what we just had – names like Orr and Lidstrom – and tried to find perspective.

He has six points in four games while skating 24-plus minutes a night, mostly against opposing top lines, and has compiled a plus-6 rating in the process. He’s done all of this to the surprise of nobody in the Sabres’ dressing room – because of his talent, yes, but also because of his workmanlike attitude.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be surprised by what Dahlin does,” Sabers Coach Don Granato said. “He competes so well. He works in between games. He’ll be hard at work tomorrow morning. He’s Relentless with his work ethic, so he keeps himself ready to take advantage of any opportunity he can.”

Alex Tuch joined the Sabers via trade last November. He describes Dahlin as one of the smartest players he’s ever played with, a defenseman who can dominate on both ends of the ice. But he, too, has been most taken back by Dahlin’s work ethic.

“He’s real young and he’s one of the more mature hockey players I’ve ever played with on and off the ice,” Tuch said. “Takes care of his body, he’s doing the right things, he takes it really seriously. He’s always watching video, he’s always doing extra, he’s always out there early.

“It’s unbelievable to see. He leads by example and all the other guys follow. All the other guys want to be out there doing the right stuff with him and it’s unbelievable what he brings to this team. He doesn’t get enough credit honestly in this league.”

Dahlin was asked what he was most proud of after the win over the Flames. The game featured the first career hat trick from Tuch, a three-assist night from Vinnie Hinostrozaand a 40-save outing from the goaltender Eric Comrie. It had stretches in which the Sabers dominated and moments when it seemed the Flames were on the cusp of capturing momentum.

“We stayed in the game,” they said. “They came out hard in the third and scored an early goal. They came close, but we find a way to get momentum back and win the game. So, hell of a job by everyone here. We battled through this game. I’ m just proud of the compete.”

Here’s more from the win over Calgary.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

The Sabers fell behind less than five minutes into the contest on a goal from Andrew Mangiapane. The deficit did not last long.

Dylan CozensDahlin, et Casey Mittelstadt all scored within a span of 6:36 to give the Sabers a 3-1 lead they would carry into the first intermission.

Cozens ignited the run, sending a pass right to left through the Offensive zone before Slashing to the net. The pass hit Hinostroza, who then found an oncoming Jacob Bryson in the slot. Bryson hit Cozens as he passed in front of goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Dahlin scored next, followed by a shorthanded goal from Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt caught a stretch pass from Hinostroza in the neutral zone, sped away from two defenders, and sent a backhand shot off the crossbar.

PERIOD 2

The Flames replaced Markstrom with Dan Vladar in goal, but the results remained the same. Tuch scored on a Breakaway to extend the Sabres’ lead to 4-1 just 46 seconds into the period.

The goal set the tone for what was at times a dominant period by the Sabres, who generated lopsided advantages in shot attempts (30-11) and scoring chances (18-7), according to Natural Stat Trick.

Calgary received an advantageous bounce to stop the bleeding with just 1.6 seconds left on the clock. A shot from the neutral zone deflected off Comrie’s pad, off the referee and in front of the Buffalo net. Trevor Lewis buried it to make it 4-2.

“I think we just forgot about it and kept going,” Mittelstadt said. “I thought we played a really good first two periods and we figured if we kept playing that way, we’re going to win the game. So, things like that are going to happen. It’s a long year and bounces aren’t going to go your way. We’re just going to keep playing hard.”

PERIOD 3

The Flames built on the momentum from their lucky bounce, applying pressure to open the third and cutting the Sabres’ lead to one goal when Nikita Zadorov buried a shot from atop the left faceoff circle just 1:09 into the period.

The Sabers weathered the next few minutes – with some help from a shot off the post by Nazem Kadri – and regained momentum after Zadorov was called for tripping. Tage Thompson connected with Tuch for a highlight-reel goal on the ensuing power play.

Tuch scored into an empty net to complete the hat trick.

“Somehow he always scores when we have to score,” Dahlin said of Tuch. “He breaks the momentum. He’s such a momentum breaker player. We’re super happy to have him.”

What we learned

1. Dahlin has the second four-game goal streak by a defenseman in Sabers history. They joined Phil Housley, who accomplished the feat in November 1988.

2. Dahlin traced his increased offense back to last season, when he made a conscious decision to become more active on the rush.

“I figured we had such a skilled forward (group),” he said. “I like joining the Rush as a fourth man. They always find nice seam passes or whatever. So, I’m just trying to be open and they’ll give me the puck.”

3. Dahlin’s NHL Ranks among defensemen after play on Thursday: first in goals (4), tied for first in points (6), tied for second in plus/minus (plus-6), tied for fifth in shots (16), and 12th in average ice time (24:40).

4. With the assist on Dahlin’s goal, Peterka extended his point streak to four games. He’s the second rookie in Sabers history to open the season with a four-game point streak, joining Victor Olofsson (2019).

5. Henri Jokiharju left the game after taking a shot to the mouth in the second period and did not return, leaving the Sabers to weather the Flames’ push with five defensemen.

Granato did not have an update on Jokiharju after the game.

“He’s a huge part of our D corps,” Dahlin said. “Seeing him go down that way, I got scared. I haven’t really talked to him yet so I got to see how he’s doing. Yeah, it was a scary situation for sure but I’m happy he’s back on his feet and I saw him smiling, so that was good.”

6. Comrie became the first goaltender in Sabers history to record 40-plus saves in consecutive wins. He had a career-high 46 saves in Edmonton on Tuesday.

“He’s crazy,” Dahlin said. “Where’s he been all my life? Yeah, he keeps us in the game. He makes especially the D Corps so calm because we know he’s going to get the first shot and we just make sure we get the rebounds.”

7. The Flames entered Thursday at 3-0-0 and had not allowed more than three goals in a game all season. They flexed their physicality throughout the game, a stark contrast to the skill-based game the Sabers faced in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The Sabers pushed back.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing against, if they’re the toughest team in the league, if they’re super highly skilled,” Tuch said. “We can play with anyone.”

