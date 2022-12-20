Post University men’s college basketball player found dead at 20

A college basketball player died Saturday night after being shot at a New Jersey nature preserve, authorities said in a news release.

Phil Urban, a freshman forward at Post University, was found dead shortly after 7 pm Saturday at Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve north of Trenton, New Jersey, according to the news release distributed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Urban, who grew up in the nearby town of Manalapan, was just 20 years old.

Police found Urban behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz sedan, authorities said, and they are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

“(The) preliminary investigation indicates Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the Preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter,” authorities said in the news release.

Follow every game: Latest NCAA Men’s College Basketball Scores and Schedules

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button