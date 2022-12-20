Post University men’s college basketball player found dead at 20

A college basketball player died Saturday night after being shot at a New Jersey nature preserve, authorities said in a news release.

Phil Urban, a freshman forward at Post University, was found dead shortly after 7 pm Saturday at Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve north of Trenton, New Jersey, according to the news release distributed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Urban, who grew up in the nearby town of Manalapan, was just 20 years old.

Police found Urban behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz sedan, authorities said, and they are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

“(The) preliminary investigation indicates Urban arranged to meet an acquaintance at the Preserve and was shot at some point during the encounter,” authorities said in the news release.

Urban was a business administration major at Post University, a Division II school located in Waterbury, Connecticut. The 6-foot-6 forward also appeared in four games this season for the school’s basketball team.

Post University president John Hopkins said in a statement that the school’s community was heartbroken to learn of Urban’s death.

“Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom,” Hopkins said. “We hope that his family, friends and those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time.”

