Post Courier Kane in top goal scorers list

Harry Kane is among England’s Greatest ever Strikers with the national Captain on the verge of history.

Kane scored his first goal of the 2022 World Cup during England’s 3-0 last 16 win over Senegal, and is now just one away from Wayne Rooney’s all-time record for the country.

The Tottenham striker could well pass Rooney’s 53 this month should the Three Lions manage to outgun France in the quarter-finals, but in many People’s eyes, he’s already topped the Manchester United legend.

Kane now has seven World Cup goals on top of four at the Euros, putting him well ahead of Rooney’s seven at major tournaments and alone at the top of the list.

But as he approaches the Landmark as the country’s top scorer, where does he stand among the all-time greats?

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist and England Legend Stuart Pearce say they sit among the greats.

“I’ll give you my number one right now and there’s no argument about it,” former striker McCoist, who played against some of the best, began.

“It’s Geoff Hurst, an England center forward who scores a hat-trick in a World Cup final and wins you the World Cup final has got to win it.

We can move on now. “Bobby Charlton or Alan Shearer, they’re two and three, Kane’s four and [Gary] Lineker is five? It’s a bit unfortunate on Rooney, it’s a bit harsh. “Michael Owen is up there and Kevin Keegan should get a mention as well.”

Most major tournament goals for England

11 goals – Harry Kane 10 – Gary Lineker 9 – Alan Shearer 7 – Wayne Rooney 6 – Geoff Hurst 6 – Michael Owen

Ally McCoist’s top five England strikers:

1: Geoff Hurst (24 goals in 49 games)

2: Bobby Charlton (49 goals in 106 games)

3: Alan Shearer (30 goals in 63 games)

4: Harry Kane (52 goals in 79 games)

5: Gary Lineker (48 goals in 80 games) Pearce, who played with Lineker and Shearer, also had Kane in fourth, but McCoist will be Shocked to learn the England Legend didn’t even include World Cup Hero Hurst. Wayne Rooney,” Pearce said. “I think he’s been a brilliant all-rounder but I don’t think he’s delivered at major finals. “The first one [in 2004] he had an impact on, but I would have liked to have seen more at major finals.“Number four would be Harry Kane, three – Alan Shearer, two Gary Lineker and number one would be Bobby Charlton.”

Stuart Pearce’s top five England strikers:

1: Bobby Charlton (49 goals in 106 games)

2: Gary Lineker (48 goals in 80 games)

3: Alan Shearer (30 goals in 63 games)

4: Harry Kane (52 goals in 79 games)

5: Wayne Rooney (53 goals in 120 games)

-Talk Sports