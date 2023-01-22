Positive update on Peyton Hillis after swimming accident

Former college football and NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after a swimming accident left him in critical condition and in ICU recently.

Angela Cole, Hillis’ girlfriend, said that Hillis was released from a hospital in Pensacola, Fla. it’s Saturday.

