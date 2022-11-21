‘Positive energy’: Former player to Coach JV basketball team | News, Sports, Jobs

Nate Shuart was a leader for the Fredonia Hillbillies during his time on the court in high school.

Now he looks to be a leader from the bench.

Shuart was recently appointed as Fredonia’s new junior varsity boys basketball Coach for the upcoming 2022-23 winter sports season. He will Coach under varsity boys basketball Coach Nick Bertrando, one of his former coaches.

“Nate was always a very passionate player for me and for Nick,” said Fredonia Athletic Director Greg Lauer, who coached Shuart when he first made the jump to varsity as a player. “I liked the intensity he brought on the court.”

Lauer was tasked with filling the coaching position with the district’s new coaching philosophy in mind, with an emphasis on a positive environment for student-athletes. Lauer feels confident in his selection of Shuart.

“Nate fits everything we’re looking for in our new coaching model,” said Lauer. “We’re looking for him to bring a positive energy to our program.”

“I’m so thankful we were able to get Nate into the position. It’s an awesome opportunity for him,” added Bertrando.

For Bertrando, it’s a proud moment to see one of his former players take on a major coaching role in the program.

“Nate is somebody who embodies what our program stands for. … To now have one of our former players who went through it, who knows what the program is about, is all you could ask for,” Bertrando said.

When Lauer decided to step down as varsity head coach in 2018 to focus on his duties as Athletic Director, he turned the program over to Bertrando, his junior varsity coach. Now, Bertrando will have one of his former players in the position where he made a name for himself to earn the top spot at the Fredonia bench.

“I’m excited for Nate to be learning from someone like Nick. … You couldn’t ask for a better person for him to learn from,” Lauer said.

Shuart was more than just a leader on the court for his team in high school. He also used his position with the team as a way to get the next generation of Fredonia Athletes involved with the program.

“From an early age, we got him involved with our Younger kids,” Lauer said. They noted that Shuart coached youth basketball at Camps throughout his time in high school.

Shuart was an assistant for Bertrando last season and coached during the summer with Fredonia’s summer league program. Lauer called that a “trial run” for Shuart as a head coach. “The guys really responded to him over the summer,” Lauer said.

While some may see Shuart’s age and inexperience as a head coach as a detriment, his former coaches do not believe that is the case. “If you’re ready, you’re ready,” said Bertrando. “A lot of times, being Younger can be advantageous with players to have those relationships we strive for. … Regardless of his age, he’s very qualified.”

“Nate is young, without a doubt. But all of us started coaching basketball at high school at a young age too,” Lauer added. “Someone gave us a shot, and we thought it was time to give Nate a shot too.”

Shuart is also studying to become a teacher and is preparing to be a student teacher at Fredonia in the near future.

Also recently appointed to Coach at Fredonia was new varsity girls basketball Coach Brianne Davis. A former Assistant basketball Coach outside the district, Davis now takes over the varsity program at the school where she teaches.

“We wanted to mirror what we do when we hire teachers. Coaches are really just another version of a teacher,” said Superintendent Brad Zilliox. “In that spirit, we really got back to the idea of ​​looking internally at those candidates that are already connected to our district.”

Kaylee Eaton will Coach the junior varsity girls basketball program, while former Section VI Champion varsity head Coach Carol Zirkle will Coach the 8th grade girls basketball team.

Darrell Waag will Coach the eighth grade boys basketball team and Mark Putney will Coach the 7th grade boys basketball team.

Other appointed coaches for the winter season at Fredonia include: Joe Santilli, varsity wrestling; Dave LeBaron, Assistant varsity wrestling; Ross Conti, girls wrestling; Alex Conti, unified bowling; Greg Haase, girls bowling; Jim Rush, boys bowling; Tom Stokes, boys indoor track; Laurie Brifu, girls indoor track; and Bonnie Burnett, varsity cheerleading.





