Portuguese Federation persistent goal against Uruguay scored by Ronaldo

Portugal’s football Federation will submit proof to FIFA claiming Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal in their 2-0 win over Uruguay in the second group stage match on Monday night, Spanish journalist and a friend of the former Real Madrid player, Edu Aguirre claims. The event occurred when Ronaldo met Bruno’s looping cross in the box, who pushed it far post past the goalkeeper.

Portugal and Uruguay were poised for a draw when Ronaldo grazed the ball past goalkeeper Sergio Rochet in the 54th minute on a whipped cross from Bruno Fernandes. However, a replay of the goal revealed that the ball made no contact with Ronaldo’s head. And that Bruno Fernandes scored the goal.

FIFA, Adidas credit Bruno Fernandes for the goal

Although Ronaldo did not perform his characteristic celebration, he did rejoice with his teammates. And FIFA credited the goal to playmaker Bruno Fernandes at Lusail’s iconic stadium. Even after the game was over, Ronaldo was spotted telling Bruno that the ball touched his head before landing in the net. According to rumours, the Portugal Football Federation would seek to give evidence to FIFA regarding Ronaldo’s goal against Uruguay.

However, FIFA’s technology concluded this afternoon that Ronaldo did not score Portugal’s first goal. The ball used in this World Cup can detect offside and other situations. And Adidas confirmed that the ball made no contact with Ronaldo during Portugal’s first goal.

Portugal joins Brazil and France in the round of 16

Although Bruno added a second through penalty to guarantee Portugal’s resounding win and a place in the round of 16 alongside Brazil and France, only these nations have advanced to the knockout stages.

Portugal will now play South Korea in their last group-stage encounter before facing the Group H runners-up in the Round of 16. While Ronaldo has only scored once in two games for Portugal and was reasonable in the contest, he will be hoping for more goals in upcoming matches as Portugal bids to reach its first-ever World Cup final.

