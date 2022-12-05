Portugal vs Switzerland: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Swiss have an excellent record against high-profile opponents and should be able to make life tough for the 2016 European Champions

Portugal and Switzerland meet on Tuesday night for a place in the World Cup quarter finals, with Fernando Santos’ men the favorites to progress.

Both sides have two wins and one defeat in the tournament so far, and with this being their sixth meeting in the last six years they are two teams that know each other extremely well.

Portugal vs Switzerland latest odds

The two most recent clashes between these nations came back in June in the UEFA Nations League with Portugal winning 4-0 on home soil, before Switzerland won 1-0 in Geneva seven days later.

The winners of Euro 2016 are offered at 9/10 (1.90) with bet365 to record another triumph while the Swiss are available at 7/2 (4.50) with the draw at 9/4 (3.25).

Portugal vs Switzerland first goal scorer odds

Cristiano Ronaldo is the shortest priced player to score first at 4/1 (5.00) while Joao Felix is ​​offered at 15/2 (8.50) and Bruno Fernandes at 8/1 (9.00).

Swiss striker Haris Sferovic will be well known to the Portuguese after spending five years at Benfica.

The 30-year-old scored the only goal of the game the last time these teams met and is priced at 10/1 (11.00) to score first again, ahead of team-mate Breel Embolo at 11/1 (12.00).

Portugal vs Switzerland preview

The Swiss have made themselves experts at frustrating more high-profile sides over the last few years.

In last summer’s European Championships they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Spain on penalties having finished 1-1 after 120 mins, while in World Cup Qualifying they finished above Italy going unbeaten against the Azzurri.

This year they have beaten both Spain and Portugal in the Nations League, while their second group game at the World Cup saw them frustrate Brazil until the 83rd minute when Casemiro scored the only goal of the clash.

There should be plenty of interest in Backing the Swiss to make life difficult for Portugal on Thursday evening.

Portugal vs Switzerland tips and predictions

Switzerland are priced at Evens (2.00) to win with a +0.5 Asian Handicap which pays out in full if they win or draw.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

