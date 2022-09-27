Portugal vs Spain: Predictions, tips & betting odds

These two Iberian neighbors have a history of playing out draws and Backing another stalemate in Braga could be profitable

Spain head to Portugal on Tuesday evening for the final game of Group Two of League A in the UEFA Nations League with the Winner booking their spot in the Final Four of the competition.

Fernando Santos’ men hold a two-point advantage over their Iberian rivals and know a draw would be enough to secure progress to the latter stages of the competition.

La Roja Meanwhile know that only a win in Braga will be enough if they wish to stay in the tournament.

Portugal vs Spain latest odds

Luis Enrique’s side suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Switzerland on Saturday and are rated as clear Outsiders for their trip over the border on Tuesday.

The visitors are priced at 12/5 (3.40) with bet365 while the hosts are available at 5/4 (2.25) and the draw is priced at 21/10 (3.10).

Portugal vs Spain first goal scorer odds

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start in a central striking role for the 2016 European Champions and the Manchester United forward is the favorite to score first at 15/4 (4.75).

Young Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos has started the domestic season in Spectacular fashion and is offered at 11/2 (6.50) to break the deadlock on what would be his full international debut.

For Spain, Alvaro Morata can be backed at 6/1 (7.00) with the Atletico Madrid forward rested in the weekend defeat to Switzerland and looking set to regain his place in the starting eleven.

Portugal vs Spain preview

Spain continues to be an extremely difficult side to predict with Luis Enrique’s team capable of brilliance and mediocrity in equal measure.

There is certainly a more positive feeling around the Portuguese team who recorded a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic and who boast an extremely impressive array of attacking players.

The truth is however that these two sides are pretty equally matched as evidenced by the last five meetings ending in draws and another stalemate in Braga would be far from a surprise.

La Roja will be hoping to avoid another defeat before the World Cup, while Portugal know a draw would see them progress to the Final Four.

The teams drew 1-1 when they met in June and Backing a similar result on Tuesday makes sense.

Portugal vs Spain tips and predictions

The price of 21/20 (3.10) for a sixth successive draw between these sides looks appealing, while Backing a draw and both teams to score could also be interesting at 10/3 (4.33).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365