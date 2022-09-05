Portugal next stop for Stuckman’s professional basketball career

QUINCY (WGEM) – The dream stays alive.

Former Quincy University standout Tanner Stuckman is packing his bags and heading to Europe again to continue his professional basketball career.

Stuckman announced Monday that he will play for Vitoria SC, located in Guimaraes, Portugal. The team is owned by Vitoria SC, the parent football (soccer) club. It plays in the top division of the Portuguese Basketball League.

“It all kind of came about through a friend of a friend,” said Stuckman, who is known for the amount of hard work and hours he puts into his craft. “I have a friend who knew the Coach and he knew they were looking for a big guy and so it just all came together.”

After discussing the possibility with former Truman State player Mike Carlson who played 10 years overseas and his agent, Stuckman decided to make the move.

“They were really looking for a stretch forward or a big that can play on the perimeter,” said the 6-foot-9 Stuckman. “They wanted someone who could play the 4 or 5 role.”

After agreeing to a one-year deal, Stuckman will head out to Portugal on Sunday via St. Louis and Frankfurt, Germany. Guimaraes is a city of nearly 53,000 located in the northern part of the country.

Stuckman, a 2016 Graduate of Quincy Notre Dame, said the team consists of five Americans and three players from Portugal, who will all live in a large team-owned house.

Stuckman said the regular season starts Sept. 24 and ends in May with a couple of breaks.

An All-GLVC first team selection at QU in 2021 after scoring 1,275 points in his career, Stuckman started his Overseas journey at KaU Koris Karkkilla in Finland, where he averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds. Last year, Stuckman played for the Windsor Express of the NBL Canada, where he averaged nine points and four rebounds.

He also continues a long line of former QU players who have had successful Overseas Careers like Courtney Belger, Herm Senor, Joe Tagarelli and Evan McGaughey.

Stuckman said he hopes to have his feet wet and know a little more about the country before his wife, Olivia, and parents, Kurt and Toni, can visit in October.

“That will be really nice,” Stuckman said.

And so is living out a dream.

