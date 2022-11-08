Portugal is on track to bring carbon neutrality goal forward to 2045 – EURACTIV.com

Portugal is on track to bring forward the goal of carbon neutrality from 2050 to 2045, given the progress made regarding public transport, hydrogen and ending coal-fired power stations, Prime Minister António Costa told the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday ( 7 November).

Costa will participate in the first two days of the UN climate summit set to end on 18 November. He will hold a keynote speech late on Tuesday morning.

“The goal is not only for us to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 – we were the first country in the world to set that goal at the Marrakech COP [in 2016] – but also, as provided for in the law, to study and do everything we can to bring that result forward to 2045,” he said on Monday.

The prime minister said that Portugal can meet the new target because it managed to close its coal-fired stations within two years.

Portugal has also “defined a national strategy for hydrogen that will help industry, until today quite dependent on natural gas,” he said, referring to the other reason.

“Industry will be able to have an alternative energy source. This will be decisive for this transition to be successful and that, in time, we stop being importers of fossil fuels and we can be exporters of green energy,” he said.

Regarding the Franco-Spanish agreement on the “green corridor”, Costa called it a “fundamental step”. “All the effort we are making is very important for us to succeed and to bring forward as much as possible” the goal of carbon neutrality, he said.

Portugal is only managing to keep electricity prices comparatively lower than the European average “because 60% of the energy currently consumed comes from renewables,” Costa added.

“Therefore, the goal is reaching the end of the Legislature [2026] with 80% of the energy consumed is based on renewables. The Iberian solution, which avoids excessive contamination of the price of electricity by the price of gas, works well because we have a high rate of energy that is produced based on renewable sources,” he argued.