Portugal 0 – 1 Spain summary: score, goals, highlights: UEFA Nations League

A Game of Few Chances

While it wasn’t the glamor football you watch in amazement, the Spanish will certainly be happy with the result. Playing against an opponent that they know is more than capable of hurting them, La Furia Roja stuck to their task with the kind of patience and composure that suggested they knew their chance would come.

Meanwhile their Neighbors and opponents seemed to play with a lack of urgency that suggested they had already booked their spot in the semi Finals of the Nations League. Should they have been more adventurous? Should they have attempted to play their own possession game, rather than looking for vertical passes to Cristiano up top? Possibly, but if nothing else, what they shouldn’t have done is seemingly play for a draw. One always got the feeling that the Spanish were going to get a look at goal and when Williams’ headed pass was hammered in by Morata, there was a sense of ‘told ya so’ in it.

Regardless, the Portuguese can at least take heart in the idea that they got a good look at what they shouldn’t do going forward. Between Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, they will have to find a way to play both to their strengths. At present one gets the feeling that the team is not taking full advantage of the attributes that the pair are working with.

With that, it’s onto the semi Finals for Spain and a period of reflection for Portugal. There’s not much time left now before the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 22nd. What will these two sides look like when that day arrives?