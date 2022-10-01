Portsmouth NH seeks volunteers to shape new cultural plan

PORTSMOUTH — If you’ve ever considered stepping up to make a difference in your community, your chance has arrived.

The Portsmouth Arts and Nonprofits Committee is seeking volunteers for its cultural plan subcommittee, which is tasked with creating a new, updated cultural plan, an important step in ensuring the health of a major contributor to the Seacoast community’s way of life.

“It’s been 20 years since the city created its first cultural plan. It’s time for a new plan for the upcoming decades,” said Russ Grazier, Portsmouth Music and Arts Center CEO and PANC co-chair. “Right now we’re seeking community members who have a strong interest in the arts and culture of Portsmouth, who would like to help create the plan for the coming years.”

In the two decades since the last plan was produced, the city finds itself “in a very different world, in a very different place,” making it an important time to shape a plan that serves today’s community, said Barbara Massar, Pro Portsmouth executive director and PANC co-chair.

PANC’s objective is to create a Subcommittee with broad representation, people of all ages, experience, interests, backgrounds and expertise. Both Portsmouth Residents and others from surrounding communities may apply.

“(Non-Portsmouth residents) are welcome … if they can define their connection to the arts and cultural community,” Grazier said. “For example, they may be local workers and employers or artists that actively perform or exhibit within Portsmouth.”

ProPortsmouth Executive Director Barbara Massar, who co-chairs the Portsmouth Arts and Nonprofits Committee, is seeking volunteers to help develop a cultural plan for the city.

The subcommittee’s first task will be reviewing and discussing the 2002 plan. From that point, “we can’t say,” Massar said. “That will be up to the group. They’ll be the ones looking at it.”

“At this point, everything is up for discussion. They’ll be asking the questions ‘What is,’ ‘What if’ … (and) who funds the commission,” Massar added. “The good thing is we have something to refer to, the plan that was released in 2002. We have a fine document … so we’re not recreating the wheel this year.”

