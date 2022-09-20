Portsmouth NH disc golf course at Community Campus pitched for $25K

PORTSMOUTH — Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley believes part of the city’s recently purchased land at Community Campus could be used to create a disc golf course.

“There’s a good chunk of Community Campus that’s really unbuildable, and I think we could integrate the walking trail system that’s already there for a disc golf course,” Kelley said Monday.

“I know as a council we’re constantly saying we need ideas that are low cost and high impact,” she said. “This is something that would be focused on outdoor recreation.”

Portsmouth NH disc golf course at Community Campus pitched for K

Kelley was scheduled to ask for a report back at Monday’s City Council meeting from the Department of Public Works and the Recreation Department on the idea.

In Portsmouth:Historic downtown Mansion getting a big upgrade. Here’s what it will look like.

She has played disc golf before in Dover and Hampton. However, Kelley said, she submitted the idea due to “to requests from a couple of residents.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button