Porto interested in signing Luis Chávez

One of the best players of the Mexican national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was undoubtedly Luis Chávez, who scored spectacularly in the match against Saudi Arabia. Due to his outstanding appearances with the Tricolor and with the Tuzos del Pachuca, the Mexican could now leave Liga MX to make the leap to European soccer.

Is Chávez set for European move?

According to Portuguese media, Porto is very interested in signing the national team player and for this they would be willing to pay six million euros/dollars. The team from Hidalgo is said to be willing to sell. It has been speculated that the Tuzos have priced their footballer at eight million, however, a deal should be possible.

So far there is nothing concrete from the clubs, but in the next few days we should know more. It is believed that Chávez is interested in making the leap across the Atlantic, but Pachuca needs suitably compensated. Days before the Clausura 2023 tournament began, the Rayados de Monterrey tried to sign the midfielder as they wanted to shore up their Squad in an attempt to return to the top places, but the player himself rejected the offer and opted to stay with the Tuzos.

it has also been rumored that Porto is keeping tabs on Winger Kevin Álvarez. Both players are key members of El Tri’s 2026 World Cup campaign, one that Mexico will co-host.

The boards of Pachuca and Porto are well known to each other, as a few years ago they negotiated the transfer of Héctor Herrera, who was one of the best footballers in his position at the time. The midfielder was one of the most loved by the blue and white fans thanks to his goals and assists, but the draw of Europe is strong.