Portland’s Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues

The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason.

Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the Defending Champs rest their starters.

“We had too many moments, in my opinion, in games where it just didn’t look good,” said head Coach Chauncey Billups. “(Tuesday), I thought we competed in this game, we just didn’t play very well. Didn’t make shots, just didn’t play well. But I wasn’t worried about our competition level, we actually played hard.”

With the loss, Portland finishes their 2022 preseason with a 1-4 record. Their Lone win came against Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli League, as they suffered losses to the Clippers, Jazz, Kings and Warriors by an average of 21.2 points.

“The Clippers, they run the same offense that we run pretty much, so our understanding of what was happening was there,” said Damian Lillard, who sat out Tuesday’s game (rest). “Against Utah, nothing dramatic was happening, it was pretty simple to defend and navigate. Maccabi, that game was a blowout game, wasn’t a real look at what we were going to be up against.

“And then Sacramento just blitzed us. They’re a team that plays with a lot of pace, they’ve got a lot of talent out there. And when you’ve got Talented teams like the Kings, if they see the ball go in and they get comfortable, even in the regular season they’re going to beat a number one seed if they get comfortable like we allowed them to.”

While results in the preseason don’t matter — almost every team sits significant portions of their roster during preseason in order to both avoid injury and reserve energy for the upcoming 82-game schedule — how a team plays typically does. Success in the preseason is no guarantee of success in the regular season, but it certainly doesn’t hurt either.

However, while Billups admits that their performance in games during preseason left something, perhaps many things, to be desired, he noted progress was indeed made since the start of training camp during practices and video sessions. Some of what they tried worked, some of what they tried didn’t, but even the process qualifies as progress.

“I think the main thing that you try to get out of preseason is you want to put some things in, you want to kind of figure out the new guys, your roster, rotations and stuff,” said Billups. “Still kind of learning — obviously just put Josh (Hart) in the lineup, just kind of learning that, the best things he can do with that unit with Jerami (Grant).

“We’ve had some pretty good stretches, I think we’ve had some really good practices. But you want to kind of put your stuff in, you don’t want to put too much in so guys are thinking. There’s always a balance there. But from that standpoint, I think the preseason has been pretty good.”

Although the work continues. The Trail Blazers now have a week to prepare before heading to Sacramento to face the Kings, a team they were throughout outplayed by in their penultimate preseason contest, in the regular season opener for both teams on October 19. More than installing new plays or Refining their existing sets, a number of players noted the team simply needs to develop more on-court chemistry, not exactly a surprise considering the there’s only two players — Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic — who have started alongside each other for more than 30 games .

“This week is going to be big for us, we’ve got to lock in and be ready for that first game,” said Anfernee Simons. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, for sure, getting one accord and being all in sync. We’ve got a full week to figure it out, that’s good. We’ve got plenty of time to go through every situation we went through this preseason.”

The clock might be ticking, but the pressure isn’t necessarily on, at last not at this point. Firing on all cylinders right out of the gate is certainly the preference, especially considering the difficulty of Portland’s early-season schedule, but the NBA regular season is long and a slow start can be overcome, just as fast starts often cool as the season progresses .

But every game counts in what is expected to be an incredibly competitive Western Conference playoff race this season, and understanding that could be just as important, if not more so, as memorizing plays and understanding rotations.