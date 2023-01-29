Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (22-28) face the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25) on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Moda Center. The Matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors
- The 114 points per game the Trail Blazers score are only 1.6 more points than the Raptors give up (112.4).
- Portland has a 17-5 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- Toronto has an 18-12 record when allowing fewer than 114 points.
- The Raptors put up an average of 112.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Toronto has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
- Portland has a 16-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have knocked down.
- Portland has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Raptors’ 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Toronto has put together an 11-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard leads active Trail Blazers’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 30.1 points and distributing 7.4 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic’s averages this season are 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and three assists per game.
- The Trail Blazers get 3.6 three-pointers per game out of Anfernee Simons.
- Josh Hart picks up 1.1 takeaways per game, while Drew Eubanks collects 1.2 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Siakam’s statline this season looks strong thanks to 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.
- Fred VanVleet is consistent from deep with three made Threes per game.
- Christian Koloko notches 1.1 blocks per game, while OG Anunoby averages two steals per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/17/2023
|
Nuggets
|
L 122-113
|
Away
|
1/19/2023
|
76ers
|
L 105-95
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Lakers
|
L 121-112
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Spurs
|
W 147-127
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Jazz
|
W 134-124
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
2/3/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
2/6/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/19/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
L 128-126
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Celtics
|
L 106-104
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Knicks
|
W 125-116
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Kings
|
W 113-95
|
Away
|
1/27/2023
|
Warriors
|
L 129-117
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/30/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
2/3/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
2/5/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
2/8/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.