Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (22-28) face the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25) on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Moda Center. The Matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and SportsNet. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors

The 114 points per game the Trail Blazers score are only 1.6 more points than the Raptors give up (112.4).

Portland has a 17-5 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Toronto has an 18-12 record when allowing fewer than 114 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 112.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 113.3 the Trail Blazers allow.

Toronto has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Portland has a 16-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Raptors’ opponents have knocked down.

Portland has a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Raptors’ 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Toronto has put together an 11-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard leads active Trail Blazers’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 30.1 points and distributing 7.4 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic’s averages this season are 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and three assists per game.

The Trail Blazers get 3.6 three-pointers per game out of Anfernee Simons.

Josh Hart picks up 1.1 takeaways per game, while Drew Eubanks collects 1.2 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam’s statline this season looks strong thanks to 25.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Fred VanVleet is consistent from deep with three made Threes per game.

Christian Koloko notches 1.1 blocks per game, while OG Anunoby averages two steals per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/17/2023 Nuggets L 122-113 Away 1/19/2023 76ers L 105-95 Mold 1/22/2023 Lakers L 121-112 Mold 1/23/2023 Spurs W 147-127 Mold 1/25/2023 Jazz W 134-124 Mold 1/28/2023 Raptors – Mold 1/30/2023 Hawks – Mold 2/1/2023 Grizzlies – Away 2/3/2023 Wizards – Away 2/4/2023 Bulls – Away 2/6/2023 Bucks – Mold

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/19/2023 Timberwolves L 128-126 Away 1/21/2023 Celtics L 106-104 Mold 1/22/2023 Knicks W 125-116 Mold 1/25/2023 Kings W 113-95 Away 1/27/2023 Warriors L 129-117 Away 1/28/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/30/2023 Sun – Away 2/1/2023 Jazz – Away 2/3/2023 Rockets – Away 2/5/2023 Grizzlies – Away 2/8/2023 Spurs – Mold

How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

