Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) hope to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

The 112.8 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 8.6 fewer points than the Spurs give up (121.4).

When Portland puts up more than 121.4 points, it is 10-0.

San Antonio is 10-2 when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Spurs put up the same points per game as the Trail Blazers give up to opponents (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 10-14.

Portland is 16-8 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Portland is 10-1 when it shoots better than 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs’ 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 10-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Trail Blazers this season is Damian Lillard, who scores 29 points and distributes 7.3 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic’s averages this season are 14 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Anfernee Simons makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.7 per contest.

Josh Hart Picks up 1.1 takeaways per game, and Drew Eubanks collects 1.2 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

This season, Keldon Johnson scores 21.6 points per game and adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Tre Jones adds 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production, while Jakob Poeltl is on the books for 12.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Johnson is the top shooter from distance for the Spurs (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.

Jones averages 1.3 steals per game, and Poeltl notches 1.2 blocks per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/14/2023 Mavericks W 136-119 Mold 1/15/2023 Mavericks W 140-123 Mold 1/17/2023 Nuggets L 122-113 Away 1/19/2023 76ers L 105-95 Mold 1/22/2023 Lakers L 121-112 Mold 1/23/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/25/2023 Jazz – Mold 1/28/2023 Raptors – Mold 1/30/2023 Hawks – Mold 2/1/2023 Grizzlies – Away 2/3/2023 Wizards – Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2023 Grizzlies L 135-129 Away 1/13/2023 Warriors L 144-113 Mold 1/15/2023 Kings L 132-119 Mold 1/17/2023 Nets W 106-98 Mold 1/20/2023 Clippers L 131-126 Mold 1/23/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/25/2023 Lakers – Away 1/26/2023 Clippers – Away 1/28/2023 Sun – Mold 1/30/2023 Wizards – Mold 2/1/2023 Kings – Mold

How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: