Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-20) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (15-26) on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSFL. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

