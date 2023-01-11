Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-20) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (15-26) on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSFL. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Magic

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Magic

The 112.2 points per game the Trail Blazers put up are only 2.2 fewer points than the Magic give up (114.4).

Portland has a 12-2 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Orlando has an 11-7 record when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Magic score an average of 110.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 112.1 the Trail Blazers give up.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Orlando is 11-6.

Portland’s record is 11-4 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Portland shoots better than 47.2% from the field, it is 14-4 overall.

The Magic’s 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents.

Orlando is 10-10 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons leads active Trail Blazers players in scoring, tallying 22.4 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Damian Lillard contributes with 27.3 points, 7.2 assists and four rebounds per game, and Jusuf Nurkic adds 14.2 points, three assists and 10.1 rebounds per contest.

Simons makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.8 per contest.

Josh Hart averages 1.2 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks has one block per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero scores 21.3 points per game. He also records 6.8 rebounds and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.

Bol Bol’s statline of 7.1 rebounds, 12 points and 0.9 assists adds to the squad’s output.

Franz Wagner is dependable from deep with 1.6 made Threes per game.

Bol swats 1.6 shots per game on average this season. Banchero helps out on the defensive side with 0.9 steals per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2022 Warriors L 118-112 Away 1/2/2023 Pistons W 135-106 Mold 1/4/2023 Timberwolves L 113-106 Away 1/6/2023 Pacers L 108-99 Away 1/8/2023 Raptors L 117-105 Away 1/10/2023 Magic – Mold 1/12/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/14/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/15/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/17/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/19/2023 76ers – Mold

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2022 Wizards L 119-100 Mold 1/4/2023 Thunder W 126-115 Mold 1/5/2023 Grizzlies L 123-115 Mold 1/7/2023 Warriors W 115-101 Away 1/9/2023 Kings L 136-111 Away 1/10/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/13/2023 Jazz – Away 1/15/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/20/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/21/2023 Wizards – Away 1/23/2023 Celtics – Mold

