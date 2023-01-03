Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Portland Trail Blazers (18-17) will host the Detroit Pistons (10-29) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, January 2, 2023. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons
- The Trail Blazers put up 6.2 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pistons allowed (118.5).
- Portland is 7-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.
- Detroit has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.
- The Pistons’ 111.7 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
- Detroit is 8-9 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
- Portland has a 13-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.7% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- In games Portland shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.
- The Pistons have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Detroit is 7-5 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers active scoring leader is Anfernee Simons, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Damian Lillard contributes with 27.8 points, 7.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds a game, and Jusuf Nurkic adds 14.8 points, 3.0 assists and 9.9 rebounds per matchup.
- The Trail Blazers get 3.9 three-pointers per game out of Simons.
- Josh Hart averages 1.2 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks swats 1.0 shots per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Bojan Bogdanovic is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Thunder
|
L 123-121
|
Away
|
12/21/2022
|
Thunder
|
L 101-98
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 120-107
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 124-113
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 118-112
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/12/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Hawks
|
L 130-105
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Clippers
|
L 142-131
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Magic
|
W 121-101
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Bulls
|
L 132-118
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
W 116-104
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
76ers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/11/2023
|
Timberwolves
|
–
|
Mold
