Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-17) will host the Detroit Pistons (10-29) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

The Trail Blazers put up 6.2 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Pistons allowed (118.5).

Portland is 7-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Detroit has a 6-6 record when allowing fewer than 112.3 points.

The Pistons’ 111.7 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Detroit is 8-9 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Portland has a 13-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.7 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.7% the Pistons allow to opponents.

In games Portland shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Pistons have shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Detroit is 7-5 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers active scoring leader is Anfernee Simons, who averages 22.4 per contest to go with 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Damian Lillard contributes with 27.8 points, 7.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds a game, and Jusuf Nurkic adds 14.8 points, 3.0 assists and 9.9 rebounds per matchup.

The Trail Blazers get 3.9 three-pointers per game out of Simons.

Josh Hart averages 1.2 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks swats 1.0 shots per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Bojan Bogdanovic is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons (among active players), hitting 2.4 Threes per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2022 Thunder L 123-121 Away 12/21/2022 Thunder L 101-98 Away 12/23/2022 Nuggets L 120-107 Away 12/26/2022 Hornets W 124-113 Mold 12/30/2022 Warriors L 118-112 Away 1/2/2023 Pistons – Mold 1/4/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/6/2023 Pacers – Away 1/8/2023 Raptors – Away 1/10/2023 Magic – Mold 1/12/2023 Cavaliers – Mold

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2022 Hawks L 130-105 Away 12/26/2022 Clippers L 142-131 Mold 12/28/2022 Magic W 121-101 Mold 12/30/2022 Bulls L 132-118 Away 12/31/2022 Timberwolves W 116-104 Away 1/2/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/4/2023 Warriors – Away 1/6/2023 Spurs – Away 1/8/2023 76ers – Mold 1/10/2023 76ers – Away 1/11/2023 Timberwolves – Mold

