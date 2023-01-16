Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (20-22) face the Dallas Mavericks (24-20) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

The Trail Blazers record only 0.9 more points per game (112.6) than the Mavericks allow (111.7).

When Portland totals more than 111.7 points, it is 14-7.

Dallas is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 112.6 points.

The Mavericks put up an average of 112.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 112.3 the Trail Blazers allowed.

Dallas has put together a 17-4 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Portland is 16-7 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Portland is 15-5 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Mavericks have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Dallas is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers active scoring leader is Anfernee Simons, who averages 22.0 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 28.5 points, 7.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Jusuf Nurkic adds 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 10.2 rebounds per matchup.

The Trail Blazers get 3.7 three-pointers per game out of Simons.

Josh Hart Picks pockets to the tune of 1.2 takeaways per game, while Drew Eubanks compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 33.8 points per game, while also grabbing 9.0 rebounds and racking up 8.8 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hits 2.9 three-pointers per game.

Christian Wood swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Doncic chips in on the defensive side with 1.6 steals per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2023 Pacers L 108-99 Away 1/8/2023 Raptors L 117-105 Away 1/10/2023 Magic L 109-106 Mold 1/12/2023 Cavaliers L 119-113 Mold 1/14/2023 Mavericks W 136-119 Mold 1/15/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/17/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/19/2023 76ers – Mold 1/22/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/23/2023 Spurs – Mold 1/25/2023 Jazz – Mold

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2023 Pelicans W 127-117 Mold 1/8/2023 Thunder L 120-109 Away 1/10/2023 Clippers L 113-101 Away 1/12/2023 Lakers W 119-115 Away 1/14/2023 Trail Blazers L 136-119 Away 1/15/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/18/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/20/2023 Heat – Mold 1/22/2023 Clippers – Mold 1/24/2023 Wizards – Mold 1/26/2023 Sun – Away

How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: