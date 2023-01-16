Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Portland Trail Blazers (20-22) face the Dallas Mavericks (24-20) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- The Trail Blazers record only 0.9 more points per game (112.6) than the Mavericks allow (111.7).
- When Portland totals more than 111.7 points, it is 14-7.
- Dallas is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 112.6 points.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 112.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 112.3 the Trail Blazers allowed.
- Dallas has put together a 17-4 record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.
- Portland is 16-7 when it allows fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Portland is 15-5 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Mavericks have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- Dallas is 16-6 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The Trail Blazers active scoring leader is Anfernee Simons, who averages 22.0 per contest to go with 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Damian Lillard is averaging 28.5 points, 7.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, while Jusuf Nurkic adds 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 10.2 rebounds per matchup.
- The Trail Blazers get 3.7 three-pointers per game out of Simons.
- Josh Hart Picks pockets to the tune of 1.2 takeaways per game, while Drew Eubanks compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averages 33.8 points per game, while also grabbing 9.0 rebounds and racking up 8.8 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. hits 2.9 three-pointers per game.
- Christian Wood swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Doncic chips in on the defensive side with 1.6 steals per game.
