Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-22) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (24-19) on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Moda Center. The Matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

The Trail Blazers score only one more point per game (112.1) than the Mavericks allow (111.1).

Portland is 13-7 when scoring more than 111.1 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 112.1 points, it is 14-8.

The Mavericks put up an average of 112.3 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 112.1 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Dallas is 17-3.

Portland has a 16-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.3 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Portland is 14-5 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.2% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 16-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers active scoring leader is Anfernee Simons, who averages 22 per contest to go with 2.8 rebounds and four assists.

Damian Lillard is averaging 28.2 points, seven assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, while Jusuf Nurkic adds 14.4 points, 2.9 assists and 10.1 rebounds per outing.

The Trail Blazers get 3.7 three-pointers per game out of Simons.

Josh Hart Picks pockets to the tune of 1.2 takeaways per game, and Drew Eubanks compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 34.3 points per game, while also grabbing nine rebounds and averaging 8.8 assists per game.

Doncic is reliable from distance with 2.9 made Threes per game.

Christian Wood swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Doncic contributes on the defensive side with 1.6 steals per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2023 Timberwolves L 113-106 Away 1/6/2023 Pacers L 108-99 Away 1/8/2023 Raptors L 117-105 Away 1/10/2023 Magic L 109-106 Mold 1/12/2023 Cavaliers L 119-113 Mold 1/14/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/15/2023 Mavericks – Mold 1/17/2023 Nuggets – Away 1/19/2023 76ers – Mold 1/22/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/23/2023 Spurs – Mold

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2023 Celtics L 124-95 Mold 1/7/2023 Pelicans W 127-117 Mold 1/8/2023 Thunder L 120-109 Away 1/10/2023 Clippers L 113-101 Away 1/12/2023 Lakers W 119-115 Away 1/14/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/15/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/18/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/20/2023 Heat – Mold 1/22/2023 Clippers – Mold 1/24/2023 Wizards – Mold

How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: