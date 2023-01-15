Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks 1/15/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Dallas Mavericks invade the Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers again on Sunday night in NBA action.

The Dallas Mavericks have been in a bit of a rut as they’ve lost four of their past six games overall and they will be hoping for a better performance after getting thrashed by the Trail Blazers in a 136-119 road loss last night. Spencer Dinwiddie led the team with 25 points, Reggie Bullock drained eight 3-pointers to finish with 24 points on eight of 10 shooting, while Luka Doncic tallied 15 points with six rebounds and 10 assists. As a team, the Mavericks shot 52 percent from the field and a sizzling 22 of 46 from the 3-point line, but they were poor on the defensive end and were never in the contest after allowing the Trail Blazers to explode for 40 points in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have been in poor form as they’ve lost nine of their last 12 games overall, but they will be eager to build some momentum in this one after snapping a five-game slide with a 136-119 win over the Mavericks last night. Damian Lillard led the way with 36 points with 10 assists, Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points with 11 rebounds and three assists while Anfernee Simons tallied 21 points with five assists. As a team, the Trail Blazers shot a healthy 55 percent from the field and 17 of 41 from the 3-point line as they came out with a sense of urgency and were always in control after exploding for 40 points in the second quarter.

Looking at the betting trends, the Mavericks are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six Sunday games, 8-20 ATS in their last 28 road games and 2-5-1 ATS in their last eight games playing on zero days’ rest . The Trail Blazers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine Sunday games, 6-2 ATS in their last eight home games and 0-5 ATS in their last five games overall.

Head to head, the over is 16-5 in the last 21 meetings overall, the Mavericks are 15-5-1 ATS in the last 21 meetings in Portland and the Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings overall.

The Mavericks will be shorthanded once again as Christian Wood, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green are all out, while the Trail Blazers are still without Nassir Little and Justise Winslow. The Trail Blazers were good enough to break out of their slump with a much-needed win last night, but it’s always tough to beat the same team twice in a row. Doncic had one of his worst games of the season last night, so I’ll back him to bounce back with a big game here as the Mavericks get revenge.