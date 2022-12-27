Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-16) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (9-24) on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Moda Center. The Matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSE. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hornets

The Trail Blazers average 112.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hornets give up.

Portland has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Charlotte has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 112.0 points.

The Hornets score an average of 111.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.0 points, Charlotte is 6-9.

Portland’s record is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Hornets’ opponents have knocked down.

Portland has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 6-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Anfernee Simons (among active players), who averages 22.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Damian Lillard contributes with 28.0 points, 7.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, and Jusuf Nurkic adds 14.3 points, 2.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds per outing.

Simons makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Trail Blazers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.9 per contest.

Josh Hart averages 1.3 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks swats 1.0 shots per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Mason Plumlee averages 10.1 points per game, while also pulling down 9.1 rebounds and dishing out 3.8 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 20.8 points per game. He also collects 5.2 rebounds and dishes out 1.2 assists per game.

Oubre hits 2.4 three-pointers per game.

PJ Washington records 1.0 blocks per game, while Oubre averages 1.6 steals per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 Mavericks L 130-110 Away 12/17/2022 Rockets W 107-95 Away 12/19/2022 Thunder L 123-121 Away 12/21/2022 Thunder L 101-98 Away 12/23/2022 Nuggets L 120-107 Away 12/26/2022 Hornets – Mold 12/30/2022 Warriors – Away 1/2/2023 Pistons – Mold 1/4/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/6/2023 Pacers – Away 1/8/2023 Raptors – Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2022 Hawks L 125-106 Mold 12/18/2022 Nuggets L 119-115 Away 12/19/2022 Kings W 125-119 Away 12/21/2022 Clippers L 126-105 Away 12/23/2022 Lakers W 134-130 Away 12/26/2022 Trail Blazers – Away 12/27/2022 Warriors – Away 12/29/2022 Thunder – Mold 12/31/2022 Nets – Mold 1/2/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/4/2023 Grizzlies – Mold

