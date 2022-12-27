Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-16) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (9-24) on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Moda Center. The Matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSE. Want to stream this game live? We’ve got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button