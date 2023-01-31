Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (25-25) will look to Trae Young (12th in NBA, 27.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Damian Lillard (seventh in league, 30.1) and the Portland Trail Blazers (23-26) on Monday , January 30, 2023 at Moda Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSE. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks

The Trail Blazers average 113.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hawks allow.

Portland has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Atlanta has a 17-6 record when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.

The Hawks put up only 2.5 more points per game (116.0) than the Trail Blazers allowed (113.5).

Atlanta has put together a 20-11 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Portland is 17-10 when it allows fewer than 116.0 points.

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Portland is 18-6 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 17-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Lillard leads active Trail Blazers’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 30.1 points and distributing 7.3 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic’s averages this season are 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Anfernee Simons leads active Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Josh Hart averages 1.1 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks has 1.2 blocks per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 27.2 points per game. He also records 2.9 rebounds and racks up 9.9 assists per game.

John Collins is on the books for 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Young is the top scorer from distance for the Hawks (among active players), hitting 2.1 Threes per game.

Onyeka Okongwu swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Dejounte Murray helps out on the defensive end with 1.7 steals per game.

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/19/2023 76ers L 105-95 Mold 1/22/2023 Lakers L 121-112 Mold 1/23/2023 Spurs W 147-127 Mold 1/25/2023 Jazz W 134-124 Mold 1/28/2023 Raptors L 123-105 Mold 1/30/2023 Hawks – Mold 2/1/2023 Grizzlies – Away 2/3/2023 Wizards – Away 2/4/2023 Bulls – Away 2/6/2023 Bucks – Mold 2/8/2023 Warriors – Mold

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/20/2023 Knicks W 139-124 Mold 1/21/2023 Hornets L 122-118 Mold 1/23/2023 Bulls L 111-100 Away 1/25/2023 Thunder W 137-132 Away 1/28/2023 Clippers L 120-113 Mold 1/30/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 2/1/2023 Sun – Away 2/3/2023 Jazz – Away 2/4/2023 Nuggets – Away 2/7/2023 Pelicans – Away 2/9/2023 Sun – Mold

How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

