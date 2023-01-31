Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Atlanta Hawks (25-25) will look to Trae Young (12th in NBA, 27.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Damian Lillard (seventh in league, 30.1) and the Portland Trail Blazers (23-26) on Monday , January 30, 2023 at Moda Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW, and BSSE. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks
- The Trail Blazers average 113.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hawks allow.
- Portland has a 13-2 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
- Atlanta has a 17-6 record when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Hawks put up only 2.5 more points per game (116.0) than the Trail Blazers allowed (113.5).
- Atlanta has put together a 20-11 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.
- Portland is 17-10 when it allows fewer than 116.0 points.
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 47.6% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- Portland is 18-6 when it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Hawks have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Trail Blazers have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has a 17-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Lillard leads active Trail Blazers’ players in points and assists per game, scoring 30.1 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
- Jusuf Nurkic’s averages this season are 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
- Anfernee Simons leads active Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Josh Hart averages 1.1 steals per game, while Drew Eubanks has 1.2 blocks per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young averages 27.2 points per game. He also records 2.9 rebounds and racks up 9.9 assists per game.
- John Collins is on the books for 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
- Young is the top scorer from distance for the Hawks (among active players), hitting 2.1 Threes per game.
- Onyeka Okongwu swats 1.3 shots per game on average this season. Dejounte Murray helps out on the defensive end with 1.7 steals per game.
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/19/2023
|
76ers
|
L 105-95
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Lakers
|
L 121-112
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Spurs
|
W 147-127
|
Mold
|
1/25/2023
|
Jazz
|
W 134-124
|
Mold
|
1/28/2023
|
Raptors
|
L 123-105
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/1/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
2/3/2023
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
2/6/2023
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/8/2023
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Mold
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
1/20/2023
|
Knicks
|
W 139-124
|
Mold
|
1/21/2023
|
Hornets
|
L 122-118
|
Mold
|
1/23/2023
|
Bulls
|
L 111-100
|
Away
|
1/25/2023
|
Thunder
|
W 137-132
|
Away
|
1/28/2023
|
Clippers
|
L 120-113
|
Mold
|
1/30/2023
|
Trail Blazers
|
–
|
Away
|
2/1/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
2/3/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Nuggets
|
–
|
Away
|
2/7/2023
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
2/9/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
