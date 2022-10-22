Portland Thorns players field questions about US Soccer report as they prepare for NWSL playoff game

A trio of leading players for the Portland Thorns spoke to the media Friday in anticipation of the club’s NWSL playoff semifinal match on Sunday vs. San Diego Wave FC. The primary topic of conversation remained the Fallout from the findings of the US Soccer investigation detailing abuses and mistreatment across the NWSL, which led to owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO of the Thorns and Timbers after firing his top two executives.

Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sophia Smith each spoke to the media Friday. Here are their answers to questions about the US Soccer investigation and how the team has responded internally:

CRYSTAL DUNN

Q: What is your reaction to the Yates report, and how would you characterize the past several weeks for the team as it navigates this?

A: These last couple of weeks have been hard for the players. We always feel like we fall in the middle of everything. The Yates investigation shed a lot of light on the issues and problems that have existed in the NWSL for its entire existence, so it was hard for players to see what was written in the investigation. But at the same time, as players, a lot of times it’s very difficult to do our job and find Joy and passion in doing that when so much around us takes away from that light.

From the beginning of the season, as players, we spoke about leaning on each other and understanding that there are things that are happening and going on outside of this game and it’s unfortunate. But at the same time, we’re here to show up for each other and for the community that is around this area. It’s incredible that people are supporting us and showing that they care and want to share this burden with us, but it is very difficult. Preparing for a game on Sunday, the biggest game of the season, has been hard for players. But we’re going to go out there and do our best and have the community behind us, go out and play for each other.

Q: What is it like for you guys to see the fans support you while battling what you see in the news?

A: First and foremost, as women, we have been very skilled in compartmentalizing. We are very good at being able to just balance a whole lot of things. This is one of those really challenging tasks that we’ve been given. Embracing what’s going on in the league in trying to be a part of that change, but at the same time understanding that we can’t solve all the problems. Our job is to show up, play this beautiful game, and play for ourselves and the community.

Q: Should Merritt Paulson sell the teams?

A: There hasn’t been much thought on the player side of what should be done with this club. It’s really hard to think about tough decisions such as that when we are trying to compete and trying to win and balance this whole idea of ​​playing for pride and the name that’s on our chest, while at the same time understanding that what our club represents at this moment isn’t that Shining light. I do think that is a decision that I don’t think ultimately players have an answer to at this moment. I want to always continue pushing accountability and pushing change.

BECKY SAUERBRUNN

Q: What is the general feeling around the team, and what have conversations been like behind the scenes?

A: Everyone is just kind of all over the place and basically figuring out how they’re feeling on their own timeline. The soccer stuff has been good. The Joy there is being found. We’re enjoying being around each other, and the fact we got another two weeks with each other. We’re happy about that.

Q: How has the team been able to compartmentalize everything ahead of the match vs. SD?

A: For some it’s easier than others. Those who have been playing for a long time have gone through some things, so they’ve kind of gotten used to — as unfortunate as that is — to be able to compartmentalize bad things that have happened. People are taking it at their own pace, but from what I can tell, I think the Locker room is in a really good place. The soccer is in a really good place. We’re really hoping to show well two days from now on Sunday. We’re Flying right now on the field.

Q: What are your thoughts on players being forced to answer repeated questions on these issues?

A: For so long, it’s always come back to the player to ask for change. In the case of what was found in the Sally Yates report, they’re repeatedly asking for change. Putting in complaints and doing all the right things and following protocols, and then having those in authority not take those concerns and abuses seriously, or not taking accountability and responsibility in doing what needs to be done.

Q: On whether she has spoken to Merritt Paulson since the Yates report’s release.

A: Quick. I haven’t talked to him.

SOPHIA SMITH

Q: What is the feeling around the team in the wake of the Yates report?

A: Right now, we have a very big game in two days, and that’s our focus. Obviously, there’s a lot going on, and we’re not ignoring that. But people take their time to process things differently and we’re giving everyone the space to do that. We’re focused on the game, so if you guys have questions about soccer, the playoffs, all that, I would love to answer them. But I feel like I’ve done enough talking about this and it’s really not our job to do that.

Next up: Portland vs. San Diego in the NWSL semifinals kicks off at 2 pm Sunday at Providence Park (TV on CBS Sports Network).

Read the full US Soccer report here.

— Ryan Clarke, [email protected], Twitter: @RyanTClarke