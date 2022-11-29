Portland photographer Intisar Abioto on art, Black history and the Cannady House

Cannady House, as photographed by Intisar Abioto. Intisar Abioto

Portland photographer Intisar Abioto’s work is showing in two galleries. The exhibition at the Art Gallery at The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton showcases her own pieces and those of the other women artists in her family. She’s also part of the Oregon Contemporary show in Portland. The historic Cannady home in Northeast Portland is the subject of one of these installations. People working to elevate Black history say this residence that once belonged to Black activist and civil leader Beatrice Morrow Cannady is a place that should be recognized as historically and culturally significant. Intisar Abioto said, not only that, but when she learned it was for sale earlier this year, she thought it could be reclaimed by the Black community as a place to gather, organize and create art.

She spearheaded an effort to buy the property. Abioto worked with other artists, Black political leaders, business owners, historians, activists and someone who volunteered to finance an offer on the $1,135,000 home. The Sellers didn’t accept the offer, but Abioto says there are still valuable lessons to be learned from both Beatrice Cannady’s history in Portland, and the story of the community’s effort to buy her home. She joins us to talk about art, history and the present moment, and how this experience synthesizes all three.

Contact "Think Out Loud®"

