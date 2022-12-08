Portland, Olivet have pair named Division 5-6 all-state

Portland and Olivet spent a good portion of the season considered among the best teams in Division 5.

And the success enjoyed by both programs in seasons where they captured league championships resulted in each having a pair of Associated Press all-state selections in Division 5-6.

Olivet’s Drew Priddy and Ramsey Bousseau and Portland’s Drew Miller and Branson Goodman were voted all-state and among six players from Greater Lansing to earn Division 5-6 recognition from the AP.

Priddy earned first team honors as a lineman and paved the way as GLAC Champion Olivet had 1,987 rushing yards largely behind him. As a defensive end, Priddy registered 28 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Bousseau earned second team all-state honors at running back and 1,197 rushing yards and 17 scores and 31 catches for 641 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles.

Miller was also a second team selection at running back and finished with 1,765 yards and 20 touchdowns and 14 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns for the Raiders, who captured the CAAC White and district championships. Goodman earned second team recognition as a lineman and had 52 tackles and two sacks for the Raiders.

Williamston and Lansing Catholic also had players voted all-state. Williamston’s Noah Dunckel was a first team selection at punter and finished with a 40.7 yard average on his 20 punts for the Hornets, who were a Division 5 playoff qualifier.

Lansing Catholic senior receiver Brandon Lewis was a second team selection at receiver. He finished with 53 catches for 737 yards and nine touchdowns and added 187 yards rushing and a score for the Cougars, who captured a Division 6 district title.

AP Division 5-6 all-state

Player of the Year

Tim Kloska, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Sr.

Quarterbacks

Nick Wheeler, Gladwin, Sr.

Graham Junge, Flat Rock, So.

Running Backs

Tim Kloska, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Sr.

Kahleel Brown, Birch Run, Sr.

Isaiah Clemens, Detroit Southeastern, Sr.

Brayden Clark, Constantine, Jr.

Receivers

Stuart Gould Tri County, Sr.

Nic Nora, Kingsford, Sr.

Nate VanTimmeren, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Sr.

Adam Kidder, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Sr.

Linemen

Luke Krzewski, Grand Rapid West Catholic, Sr.

Carter Wiess, Frankenmuth, Sr.

Nathan Rivard, Midland Bullock Creek, Sr.

Lincoln McKinnon, Gladwin, Sr.

Domanic Novelli, Millington, Sr.

Drew Priddy, Olivet, Sr.

Caden VanSickle, Manistee, Sr.

Collin Buchanan, Royal Oak Shrine, Sr.

Jack Hopkins, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Sr.

Brandon Felts, Clinton, Sr.

Dawson Zuiderveen, Kalamazoo United, Sr.

Delano Townsend, Hamady, Sr.

Linebackers

Maddox Woods, Shepherd, Sr.

Logan Kokotovich, Gladwin, Sr.

Braydn Lehman, Clinton

Eli Van Buren, Negaunee, Sr.

Defensive backs

Joe Debski, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Sr.

Phil Nelson, Negaunee, Sr.

Seth Jackson, Reed City, Sr.

Alfonso Gray III, Warren Michigan Collegiate, Sr.

Specialist

Brayden Sullivan, Standish-Sterling, Sr.

Kicker

Will Soulliere, Frankenmuth, Jr.

Punter

Noah Dunckel, Williamston, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Marc Jarstfer, Gladwin

SECOND TEAM

Quarterbacks

Jacob Tuttle, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Jr.

Angelo Costanza, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Sr.

Running backs

Cole Potier, Gladstone, Sr.

Drew Miller, Portland, Sr.

Ramsey Bousseau, Olivet, Sr.

Trever Jones, Oakridge, Jr.

Nico Lukkarinen, Negaunee, Sr.

Receivers

Jamison Williams, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, So.

Brandon Lewis, Lansing Catholic, Sr.

Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City, Sr.

Aaron Salazar, Flat Rock. Sr.

Linemen

Zach Fernelius, Ogemaw Heights, Sr.

Drake Spickerman, Negaunee, Sr.

Drew Willmore, Belding, Sr.

Aidan Konwinski, Whitmore Lake, Sr.

Eric Grenadier, Detroit Country Day, Sr.

Rodney Brassfield, Montague, Sr.

Branson Goodman, Portland, Sr.

Evan Samson, Durand, Sr.

Linebackers

Ryan Eastland, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Sr.

Charlie DeBruyn, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Jr.

Ty Farmer, Brooklyn Columbia Central, Sr.

Bo Schwartz, Midland Bullock Creek, Jr.

Braylon Davenport, Clawson, Sr.

Sam Kartes, Muskegon Catholic, Sr.

Cooper Buhl, Dundee, Sr.

Defensive back

Ethan Burrows, Essexville Garber, Sr.

Specialist

Earl Esline, Gladwin, Sr.