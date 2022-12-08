Portland, Olivet have pair named Division 5-6 all-state

Portland, Olivet have pair named Division 5-6 all-state

Portland and Olivet spent a good portion of the season considered among the best teams in Division 5.

And the success enjoyed by both programs in seasons where they captured league championships resulted in each having a pair of Associated Press all-state selections in Division 5-6.

Olivet’s Drew Priddy and Ramsey Bousseau and Portland’s Drew Miller and Branson Goodman were voted all-state and among six players from Greater Lansing to earn Division 5-6 recognition from the AP.

Priddy earned first team honors as a lineman and paved the way as GLAC Champion Olivet had 1,987 rushing yards largely behind him. As a defensive end, Priddy registered 28 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Bousseau earned second team all-state honors at running back and 1,197 rushing yards and 17 scores and 31 catches for 641 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles.

Portland's Drew Miller runs against Olivet, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Portland. Portland won 21-14.

Miller was also a second team selection at running back and finished with 1,765 yards and 20 touchdowns and 14 catches for 209 yards and five touchdowns for the Raiders, who captured the CAAC White and district championships. Goodman earned second team recognition as a lineman and had 52 tackles and two sacks for the Raiders.

More:Associated Press all-state football: Trio from Greater Lansing named to Division 7-8 first team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button