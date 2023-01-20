Portland is the 3rd most creative city in America, report says – Here is Oregon

Merfolk, along with their friends and fans, gathered at Poet’s Beach along Portland’s South Waterfront for the annual Portlandia Mermaid Festival and Parade in July 2022. (Samantha Swindler/Samantha Swindler/The Oregonian)

Step away from the homemade kiln in your backyard where you are firing hand-built clay statues of Fantasy forest creatures glazed with foraged dyes – I have something I need to tell you.

Please, just for a moment stop kneading your wild-yeasted bread made from Ancestral grains you cultivated in your basement – ​​this is important.

I’m begging you, look up from the metal forge in your garage, the loom in your living room, the still in your office, the recording studio in your closet. This is a story for you.

According to a new report from a company called “Workamajig,” Portland is the third most creative city in the country, coming in behind Atlanta and Miami.

What is a “workamajig”? And are they right?

First, apparently, Workamajig is a “Marketing project management software designed just for creative teams.”

And second, yes, obviously they are right, although aren’t we actually more creative than Atlanta and Miami? How many indigo dye specialists do those cities have per capita I wonder?

According to the report, “To determine the most creative cities in the US per capita, Workamajig analyzed the state of each city’s creative economy and atmosphere by looking at the number of museums, Cannes Lions Winners in 2022, artists and musicians, creative jobs in industries such as Marketing, Arts, and Design, as well as the number of film and music festivals per capita.”

Wow, so they didn’t even investigate the number of people who could crochet you a stuffed animal in under an hour? This study is flawed.

Still, they did find that Portland has “5,136 artists and musicians, 29 music festivals, 49 museums, 20 film festivals, and 1 Cannes Lions (winner) in 2022.”

Again, with a population of roughly 641,000, I’d say the number of artists and Musicians in Portland is closer to 640,000 but sure, if you’re counting people who have that as their “job.” If you want to be a capitalist about it.

Here in Portland, we know we are all creatives. Whether your Canvas is a screen-printed shirt for your kickball team, body paint for a naked bike ride or you, a toddler, prefer to work in freeform magnet Collage on the kitchen floor. And I challenge you to find 10 people in this town who weren’t “in a band once.”

But, sure, by these Imperfect metrics, we will accept third place.

Now, get back to work. Those forest spirits aren’t going to fire themselves!

—Lizzy Acker

