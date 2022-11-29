Portland High football Coach Jason McLeod resigns

Jason McLeod has resigned as the head football Coach at Portland High after going 19-12 in three seasons, including an 8-4 record this season with a trip to the Class B Championship game.

“It’s just time. The things that we’ve done there, it’s been great and we’ve had a lot of success and we put some players on to college football rosters but now is a good time to bid adieu,” said McLeod, who took over as Portland’s Head Coach prior to the 2019 season. “A lot comes down to I have three kids and want to be able to see them do things.”

McLeod, 44, and his wife Holly live in Windham. Their daughter is a freshman at Cheverus High who plays volleyball and softball. Their sons are in seventh grade and kindergarten.

Portland lost to Skowhegan, 20-14, in the Class B Championship game. After starting the season 1-3, with consecutive losses to Class C Champion Leavitt, Bonny Eagle and Class A champ Oxford Hills, Portland rebounded and won seven straight games.

McLeod said he told his team he would be stepping down prior to the annual Thanksgiving Day game with Deering. Portland won the game, 37-0. This was McLeod’s 25th season coaching football. He had previously been a head coach at Westbrook, taking the job after the late Mike Landry had to step away for cancer treatment. He later spent eight seasons as an Assistant at Windham on Matt Perkins’ staff, helping the Eagles win the 2009 Class A Championship and 2014 Class A North title. He joined Jim Hartman’s staff at Portland in 2016 and succeeded Hartman, who resigned after the 2018 season.

Also resigning as Portland football coaches, McLeod said, are defensive coordinator Mike Rutherford and Skip Capone.

McLeod said he expects to return to coaching football if not next season then sometime in the future.

“The time I had at Portland was great and that time had run its course for reasons mostly related to my family,” McLeod said. “But if a different situation came up that was logistically more of an ideal fit then I would be interested.”

In McLeod’s first season with Portland in 2019, the Bulldogs went 1-7 and missed the Class B playoffs. After the COVID-cancelled 2020 season, Portland bounced back in 2021, winning its first 10 games before being upset in the B South final by Marshwood.

Portland was also 2-1 in Thanksgiving Day exhibition games.

His final game as Portland’s head coach was memorable, McLeod said, in part because of a play that happened in the third quarter. After Portland had scored its fourth touchdown, McLeod called a timeout so he could ask Deering Coach Leon Smith if the Rams would assist with a special two-point conversion play for student manager Joe Miller, a PHS senior.

“Leon Smith was absolutely aces,” McLeod said. “Our manager Joe Miller has cerebral palsy and we ran him in for a two-point conversion and Leon was all for it. Miller, he’s such a great kid. He’s the manager for football and basketball and baseball, too. He does so many things for us and the kids love him, too.”

McLeod was Portland’s head softball coach last season, taking over when Robbie Ferrante had health issues. McLeod said he hasn’t decided yet if he’d like to return to the PHS softball team.

