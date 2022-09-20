Portland basketball Coach Jason Goerge dies at 48

Portland basketball Coach Jason Goerge dies at 48

Portland High School boys basketball Coach Jason Goerge has died.

Goerge, 48, originally of Fowler, died on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Sparrow Health Systems in Lansing. The cause of death has not been made public.

“The Raider community is saddened by the sudden loss of our men’s basketball coach, Jason Goerge. Please keep his family, friends, players, and the Raider community who loved him in your thoughts during this difficult time. You will be missed Coach!” Portland’s FB page stated.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with Rev. Fr. Eric Weber presiding. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4-8 pm and on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 1-8 pm at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler. A Rosary will be prayed at 3 pm on Wednesday at the Funeral home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button