Portland artist Creator of mysterious wire art around Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Folks who live as far away as Iceland have been praising the wire sculptures of a Portland videographer who has been leaving his unsigned pieces around Middletown, generating a Mystery in the process.
The search for who was creating and placing figures such as the faces of cats and women, a shark, dinosaur with movable legs, and more outdoors in seemingly random places began with Parks department maintainer Gail Poitras’s Discovery of a wire kitten six years ago.