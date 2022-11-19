Porterville-Granite Hills forfeits girls soccer game over Eligibility of Mira Monte transgender athlete | Sports
A girls soccer game between Mira Monte and Porterville-Granite Hills came to an abrupt end at Halftime Thursday night, after the Granite Hills Coach raised questions about the Eligibility of Mira Monte senior goalkeeper Jay Galeas.
Galeas supplied The Californian with an incident report written by referee Martin Velazquez after the game, which reads in part, “During half time at 6:45 pm, the Granite Hills Coach approached me with concerns regarding the goalkeeper of the visiting team. The coaches from Granite Hills stated that they were not wanting to play any further.”
