Porter Moser previews Sooners’ 2022-23 season at Big 12 Basketball Media Days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sooners finished just shy of an NCAA Tournament berth in year one of the Porter Moser era. Ultimately, their Tourney snub resulted in a National Invitation Tournament bid, and they advanced to the second round, before falling to St. Bonaventure at home in the second round.

So, year two has arrived for Moser and co. And this week, Moser met with the press at the annual Big 12 Media Days, and OUInsider.com was on the scene.

COACH MOSER: Makes a heck of a difference when you have guys that have been through your program. We have five guys back that were with us last year. So I think with the two Groves brothers, Jalen Hill, Bijan Cortep and CJ Noland, we’ve got some guys back that makes all the difference in the world when you bring in your newcomers.

I thought these guys had — we had a great offseason. Went to Europe. But those five guys are definitely — it helps when you try to get to year two and move forward.

Q. You mentioned that returning core, just from an install standpoint, foundational-wise, how different has this year been for you?

COACH MOSER: It’s everything. When you get there, you know, we were in a pandemic. So I was meeting them for the first time in June at the recruiting class. We had to sign everybody through June.

So just the difference of when they get there, just everything from our first practice to having five guys that have a familiarity with what we do and how we do it. And not only do you have guys that did it, it was the who. Jalen Hill and Tanner just really, really good leaders, vocally and with their work ethic.

And I know Coach Tang is going through it right now having to bring in 11 and go through it and just establishing those things that he does. And it’s a unique experience this day and age with the transfer portal with having to have so many new guys.

But I couldn’t be happier with the five guys, how they embraced and held themselves accountable and the newcomers right when they got to the campus.

Q. I also wanted to ask you about the transfer portal. Just overall what are your thoughts on how it has functioned up to this point? And what’s your opinion on players transferring within the same conference? I think it was six that transferred within the Big 12 this year.