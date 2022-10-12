Porter County Council moves closer to 2023 budget goal

By Shelley Jones

Things are looking up in the quest to trim the 2023 Porter County general fund budget in order to afford raises for county employees. Tuesday night after another Marathon budget hearing — the longest yet at over four hours — the county is only $31,448 away from its goal.

It was a huge accomplishment considering the meeting started with $484,742 needing to be cut from the general fund, $680,000 if increases already requested were taken into account.

Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik was optimistic the excess money could easily be whittled away. “If the other departments could just take a look who aren’t here tonight,” she said, rehashing Thursday’s call to department heads to take another pass at their line items to see where money could be cut.

Heavy hitters in the budget busting were County Commissioners Laura Blaney, D-South, and Jim Biggs, R-North, who agreed to cut $420,000 from the Commissioners budget, although it is proportionately a large user of the overall general fund. “We met earlier today and we went over it page by page,” Blaney said of their budget.

Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, was absent, as was County Councilman Andy Bozak, R-At-large.

“It’s really very generous and cooperative on the commissioners’ part,” said Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-large, during a break in the line-by-line analysis. Porter County Clerk and election board secretary Jessica Bailey also cut $100,000 from her elections and registration and clerk’s budgets. Lee Childress, director of the ITS Department, also cut $83,000 from his general fund budget.

Also helping the cause is $423,000 in new revenue expected in the Local Income Tax fund, which is accrued from what Porter County taxpayers were earning when they filed their 2020 tax returns. The council agreed to plan $300,000 of that money for the health insurance fund.

In 2021 health insurance costs were $10.4 million for the county. In 2022 those costs are expected to reach $10.8 million, although only $7.1 million was budgeted, not including contributions from tourism, recycling, and the airport. Five months into this year’s budget the fund was $500,000 under budget.

“That’s the problem,” said Urbanik. “We’re not budgeting enough on the revenue side.”

“I have to say though, it’s still under when we started revamping it,” said Blaney. “It was around $12 million.”

The remaining $125,000 in LIT revenue was planned for contractual services the Commissioners removed from their general fund budget.

Most other departments held the line at last year’s budget or asked for the rare increase for much-needed expenditures, such as siren repairs for the EMA Public Safety budget. The Parks & Recreation Department’s 2023 budget, despite many voluntary cuts to general fund line items, was still $50,000 over the 2022 budget.

Parks Superintendent Jake McEvoy told the council his department mows 150 acres of grass a week in the summer and its newest zero-turn mower is a 2007 model. He also said the department’s newest work truck is a rusted-out 2007 Dodge. The $24,000 increase to the buildings line item was because the majority of the buildings are quite old and in need of repairs, he explained.

“I think it’s almost Shameful when the Parks have gotten to this point,” said County Councilman Mike Brickner, R-At-large. “We’re way behind,” agreed Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th District.

Jessen said the potential of the county Parks was largely untapped and would require collaboration between the council and commissioners. He also called for a comprehensive study of county vehicles.

County Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd District, agreed to Spearhead Revisiting research into establishing park impact fees in the county. The fees require Developers to pay a fee when developing a new subdivision to contribute to the funding of county parks.

“I appreciate what you guys did tonight, diving in,” Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd District, told Blaney and Biggs. “We did a lot.”

The next and final reading of the 2023 Porter County budget will be Tuesday at 5:30 pm in the Commissioners chambers.

Shelley Jones is a freelance reporter for the Post-Tribune.