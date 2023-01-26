Portales school bus crash remains under investigation

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) – A Portales Municipal School Bus crashed before school began on Wednesday at the intersection of Bethel highway and south Roosevelt road, Northwest of the city.

The initial investigation found the bus failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by a tractor-trailer carrying corn. The crash caused roads to be closed for 7 hours.

The bus was carrying about 17 students in the age range of 6 to 15 years old.

Parents were called after the crash and one mother tells us what the scene was like.

“When I saw the bus and the semi that had hit the bus, then my heart started pounding because like the front ends of both of them were really, really messed up,” said Kaycee May, parent of two kids on the bus. “At that point I hit like a dead sprint, you know, and started running towards anybody I could to find where my kids were in everything.”

May says her 6-year-old daughter was not injured, and her 10-year-old son has a mild concussion.

“He was sitting by the window, and my six-year-old was sitting by the aisle, so I’m pretty positive that he took the majority of the impact so that she didn’t,” said May. “That’s really the biggest reason why she came out, Mostly okay.”

When May arrived on the scene she said the kids she saw were really shaken up and really scared.

“My main goal was my kids,” said May. “Nobody I saw was hurt. Nobody was bleeding or anything so my mind was just getting to the kids get to the kids, you need to get there and so that was just what I did.”

Six students, the bus driver a 61-year-old man, and the tractor-trailer driver a 28-year-old man were taken to a Portales hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The superintendent of Portales schools says the victims were taken to the hospital for stitches and observation; one was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Eastern New Mexico news, the student was an elementary school girl who suffered fractures.

Five other students who were injured have been treated and released.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the bus driver was still under observation.

The investigation is being handled by the New Mexico State Police with assistance from the Crash Reconstruction team.

NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow up on this story and bring you the latest details.

