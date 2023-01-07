Portage Lakes businessman buys Turkeyfoot Lake golf course

Portage Lakes businessman Timothy J. Adkins said Saturday he expects a deal to buy the 27-hole Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links property to close early next week.

In a phone interview, Adkins said he moved in to purchase the property after hearing a large national homebuilder had made an offer on the 98-year-old course. The company had intended a development of about 450 homes.

Adkins said he intends to develop the “water nine” on the west side of the property, which lies in New Franklin. The 18-hole section of the course is situated in Green, and he intends to preserve it for the foreseeable future, he said.

The Water 9 at Turkeyfoot Lake development would be an upscale, mixed-use development, Adkins said. He is working with a local design firm on what would be appropriate and in sync with the surrounding area. The firm is putting together different proposals, they said.

“I don’t have any designs (yet),” he said. “I don’t have anything down on paper.”

Businessman had 2 days to make offer on Turkeyfoot Lake golf course

Adkins said his investment will include about $9.5 million to run Sewer and water lines to the property, giving nearby Residents a chance to tie in and abandon failing septic systems.

“All of these houses now will be able to hook up to the Sewer that I’m going to privately fund,” he said.

