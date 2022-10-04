Port Stephens Literature Awards now open for entry

THE Port Stephens Literature Awards are now open for entry with the closing date being 31 October 2022.

This year the Tilligery Lions Club will be running the competition with prizes totaling $1100.

The Awards are for short stories of up to 2000 words on any topic and must be original works, typed and double spaced.

A separate cover sheet with the author’s contact details must accompany each entry.

An entry fee of $10 is required plus $5 for each additional submission.

Full details can be found on tilligerry.com in the green left sidebar by clicking on ‘Literature Award’.

More details of entry conditions can be found by scrolling down the news page.

Phone inquiries can be made to 49845931 or 0407279844.

All entries are to be sent to: Literature Award PO Box 133 Tanilba Bay 2319.

Co-ordinator Kevin Colman said that the Lions Club was proud to continue with the Awards which date back some 20 years.

“They have encouraged creative writing, with some of those entering going on to write books of their own and winning prizes in the literary field,” he said.

The Awards are Sponsored by Club Lemon Tree, Port Stephens Council and News Of The Area.

By Geoff WALKER