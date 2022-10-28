Port Royal Golf Club, host of Butterfield Bermuda Championship, is the shortest golf course on the PGA Tour in 2022
Port Royal Golf Club, site of this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, is the longest golf course on the island of Bermuda.
It’s also the shortest on the PGA Tour.
There are less than 10 golf courses on the entire island. There are only four courses Shorter than 7,000 yards on the Tour’s schedule for the calendar year 2022.
Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda, was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and opened in 1970. This is the fourth year for the Bermuda event.
The course plays as a par 71 and measuring 6,828 yards, making it the shortest in 2022 by 24 yards. On the other end of the scale is Torrey Pines (South) in San Diego, host of the Farmers Insurance Open. That course checks in at 7,765 yards.
Here’s a closer look at the shortest PGA Tour golf courses.
Source: pgatour.com.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The 16th hole for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
6,828 yards, par 71
Travelers Championship
The first hole during the final round of the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
6,852 yards, par 70
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Adam Svensson on the 12th green during the third round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. (Photo: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports)
Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore), Pebble Beach, California
6,957 yards, Par 71
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
6,972 yards, par 72
Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, California
7,041 yards, Par 72
The RSM Classic
The fifth green during the second round of the 2020 RSM Classic at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia
7,005 yards, par 70
RBC Canadian Open
The fifth hole at St. George’s Golf and Country Club for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. (Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
St. George’s G&CC, Toronto
7,014 yards, par 70
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
The 15th hole during the final round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the El Camaleon golf course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
7,017 yards, par 71
Zozo Championship
A view of the 16th green during the final round of the 2022 Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan
7,041 yards, par 70
Sony Open in Hawaii
The 17th hole at Waialae Country Club, site of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
7,044 yards, par 70
The American Express
The ninth hole at La Quinta Country Club for the 2022 American Express in La Quinta, California. (Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California
7,060 yards, par 72
PGA West (Stadium Course), La Quinta, California
7,113 yards, par 72
PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta, California
7,159 yards, par 72
Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek