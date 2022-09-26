Port of Charleston labor flap awash in fresh legal salvos but no ruling yet | Business

A Port of Charleston labor dispute that’s been on the back burner for months suddenly saw a flurry of activity a couple of weeks ago — and then went silent again without any ruling by the National Labor Relations Board.

The International Longshoremen’s Associationwhich represents dockworkers on the waterfront, has been trying to block Containerships from using the State Ports Authority‘s Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, arguing that its members should be operating the ship-to-shore cranes at the facility. The SPA, which owns and operates the port, says the ILA is misstating the terms of its contract with the shipping lines — which the SPA is not a party to — and its efforts to impede vessel calls at Leatherman are an illegal third-party boycott .

The SPA has its own workers operating cranes at the Leatherman Terminal, as they do at the port’s other operations.

The dispute has been before the NLRB since Jan. 7, 2021. It had been more than six months since the last filing in the case when the ILA, on Sept. 2, took another shot at the SPA’s legal position.

In a letter to the NLRB, the ILA cited a recent board decision governing a dispute between another union and Kinder Morganthe company that operates the Port of Vancouver. In that case, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union successfully argued that Kinder Morgan violated a contractual work-preservation clause by subcontracting maintenance and repair work to an outside vendor represented by a Rival union.

“The situation in Kinder Morgan is analogous to the ILA’s attempt to enforce its own non-subcontracting provision against the Signatory carriers,” the ILA said in its letter.

Not so fast, the SPA said in a rebuttal.

“The ILA incorrectly claims (the Kinder Morgan case) … holds relevance” to the Leatherman Terminal dispute, the SPA’s Lawyers said in the Sept. 15 letters.

SPA Lawyers said the Kinder Morgan case was a jurisdictional dispute between two unions, and there is no such jurisdictional dispute — or subcontracting issue — at Charleston’s port. Besides, the letter states, the NLRB’s decision in the Kinder Morgan case made it “abundantly clear” that it had no precedential value.

The NLRB has not responded to either letter and it is not clear when the agency will rule on the Leatherman case.

Meanwhile, the terminal is operating short of its capacity of 700,000 containers per year.

The 18-month-old site on the former Navy base was the first to open in the US since 2009. It handled 132,026 cargo containers through the first 11 months of fiscal 2022, the most recent data available. Its $1 billion first phase opened in March 2021 with a 1,400-foot berth capable of handling ships carrying as many as 20,000 containers. The site will eventually have three berths capable of moving 2.4 million boxes annually.

Pitching in

A Charleston homebuilder is pitching in an important relief role at a Berkeley County baseball field.

Hunter Quinn Homes is partnering with Ladson Youth Organization to renovate the outdated bathroom facilities at Tom Conley Parkwhich has served the community for games and other events for more than 50 years.

“Over the years, the biggest complaint that Tom Conley received is the lack of functioning restroom facilities and how outdated they are,” said Tommy Newell, LYO’s president. “All of the other Parks in the area have Municipal financial support where LYO at Tom Conley Field is solely self-financed. We generate money off registrations, donations and sponsorships that contribute to the upkeep of the ballfields.”

Interior work kicked off Sept. 26 and will wrap up at Sept. 30 with a 6 pm kickball game between LYO program participants and Hunter Quinn. The builder’s HQ Gives Back initiative, with the help of Charleston-area contractors and suppliers who will donate materials and labor, is upgrading the park near the Sangaree area.

The renovation will be a complete gut and remodel of the existing lavatories, including new plumbing fixtures and partitions, fresh paint, a partial roof replacement and newly coated floors.

“We’re fortunate that we can give back and see this as another opportunity to do some real good for the youth in the local community,” said Will Herringfounder and president of Hunter Quinn.

Tom Conley Park in 2016 was one of several Nationwide to receive funding for major renovation work through a partnership between Major League Baseball and MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.

LYO purchased the property for below market value a few years ago from a private landowner.

The final test

In another sign of normality following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical University of South Carolina has officially closed its vaccination site at Charleston International.

MUSC conducted 70,000 tests and administered 4,500 shots at the airport between December 2020, when the first vaccinations became available for the coronavirus, to this month.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority is Sept. 22 recognized MUSC for its “innovative COVID testing site,” which opened in the newly built parking garage that saw very little use during the height of the pandemic.

Color us inspiring

Charleston green isn’t among them, but a newly launched high-end luggage line is sporting some colors inspired by the Holy City.

The tie-in is Chris Eastwoodwho once worked on the flight line at Charleston Air Force Base and picked up a degree in electrical engineering from The Citadel.

“Eastwood’s time in Charleston directly influenced the seven different colors offered, including mint, Carolina blue and pink,” his Trexa Luggage said in a written statement last week.

He founded the luggage venture not in Charleston but in Melbourne, Fla., about a year ago, according to him LinkedIn profile. The e-commerce company employs the same direct-to-consumer sales model that he uses at his previously launched Hooked Coolers business. Prices for the initial set of three sizes range from $199 for the smallest carry-on model to $299.

Trexa is shorthand for Travel, Relax, Explore and Adventure.

Boarding room

A set of new boarding gates is now in operation at Charleston International with time to spare before the start of the holiday travel season.

The board that owns and operates the state’s busiest airport signed off on the three additional jet bridges in March at an expected cost of about $18 million. The Charleston County Aviation Authority marked the opening of the Gates late last week, “ahead of schedule and under budget,” according to airport CEO Elliott Summey.

The final price tag was $11.5 million.