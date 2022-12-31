Port Ludlow Art League shines Spotlight on January’s artist, jeweler

“Purple Haze” by Pamela Raine, the Artist of the Month for the Port Ludlow Art League. Image courtesy of the Port Ludlow Art League

Pamela Raine is the Artist of the Month for the Port Ludlow Art League.

Mary Lynn Laker has been named the Jeweler of the Month.

Raine is a fiber artist who was first inspired by a long-awaited trip to New Zealand to visit her daughter and meet her new granddaughter.

Coming home, Raine returned with two 6-foot sections of wool, which had been used as insulation by a meal kit delivery service, but were destined for the trash heap.

As her daughter was about to toss the wool, Raine said, “Wait, I can do something with that.”

The artist hasn’t missed a Stitch since.

Fiber art refers to fine art that is created by material made of natural or synthetic fiber and other components. Fiber art focuses on the materials used and the artist’s effort in constructing the artwork as part of the works’ significance, prioritizing Aesthetic value over utility.

Raine’s fiber art exhibit can be seen in January at the Sound Community Bank and online at portludlowart.org.

Laker designs necklaces, earrings, and bracelets in a wide variety of styles and materials including silver, bronze, gems, felt, crystals, and stones. She favors Asian-themed designs and has fashioned fish, kimonos, and Buddha figurines into a striking collection of jewelry.

Her Distinctive jewelry designs will be on display at the Port Ludlow Art Gallery and at Sound Community Bank, and can also be viewed online at portludlowart.org.

The bank and gallery are located at the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive in Port Ludlow. The gallery is open from noon to 4 pm every Thursday and Friday.

For more information, email [email protected]