Port Huron boys basketball aims to ‘create a new tradition’ of success

Twenty placards are fixed to a wall inside the Gymnasium at Port Huron High School. Each one represents a varsity sport, with the years of past championships listed below.

They’re a reminder of the Big Reds’ prior athletic accomplishments. But for Conner Rosenau, the boys basketball banner is more like a thorn in his side.

“If you look up on that board there, it’s been 18 years since we won a conference championship,” said Rosenau, a senior forward on the boys basketball team. “It’s been seven years since we even had a winning season. That’s been (the goal) from day one … that’s what we want.”

The Big Reds enter the 2022-23 campaign with a shared objective — give their Championship board a long-awaited update.

