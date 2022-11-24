Porsche continues its support of the creative arts at Miami

Atlanta/Miami, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche has long celebrated artistic creativity, supporting Miami Art Week – a focal point for established and emerging artists from the US and beyond – in the process. This month, the next step is taken with ‘Dream Big.’ by Scottish artist Chris Labrooy – a dramatic and ambitious artwork that is set to appear at the beach area of ​​the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). The installation is open daily from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm from November 29 to December 3.

The artwork illuminates the topic of Dreams and forms part of Porsche’s ‘The Art of Dreams’ program. The sculpture addresses the child in each one of us and challenges beholders to dream big – forming a physical connection to a future project by Porsche in the virtual world.

“As an aspirational brand, we hope to inspire people to dream big,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President, Marketing of Porsche Cars North America. “To continue inspiring that dream, we’re delighted to showcase ‘The Art of Dreams’ initiative at Miami Art Week with special artwork that we hope will spark or reignite art-goers pursuit of achieving their dreams.”

Porsche launched ‘The Art of Dreams’ program in October 2021 – forming a series of interactive art installations in major cities. A work by the French artist Cyril Lancelin kicked things off in Paris. His installation ‘Remember your dreams’ with Giant air-filled elements was later also exhibited in Singapore. This was followed in June 2022 by the installation ‘Everywhereness’ by Ruby Barber (Studio Mary Lennox, Berlin) at Milan Design Week. This botanical artwork with a Labyrinth of wild roses and a 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 probed the relationship between nature, human-made spaces and technology.

Homage to childhood dreams

Porsche’s presence at Miami Art Week focuses on ‘Dream Big.’ – featuring a white Porsche 911 Carrera. In the hand of a larger-than-life figure with a racing driver’s helmet, the full size sports car looks like a toy car. The artwork is an Homage to the Dreams of childhood. With a playful tone, the installation is intended to inspire the beholder to wonder where their dreams will take them next.

Digital artist and Porsche fan Chris Labrooy first created ‘Dream Big.’ via CGI and then transferred it into reality. The artwork is also a reference to a Porsche project in the virtual world that will be unveiled in the near future.

About Chris Labrooy

Chris Labrooy studied product design at the renowned Royal College of Art in London. After completing his master’s, the Scotsman was drawn to the digital sphere. He combined his knowledge of real objects with an increasing fascination for the surreal. Many of his 3D works depict classic Porsche 911 models placed in dreamy desert landscapes or in the form of a Flamingo at the home swimming pool. As part of the ’20 Years of Porsche in China’ jubilee, Labrooy transferred one of his digital artworks into the real world for the first time in 2021. The result was the art car ‘996 Swan’. The artist is a long-time Porsche fan and owner.

