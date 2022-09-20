Popular spanish soccer tv show being canceled for racism after Madrid Derby

Spanish journalist and soccer agent Pedro Bravo live on TV

September 19, 2022, 4:10 p.m

Spain just went through one of the most controversial Madrid Derby’s of the last 5 years. The controversy started earlier on the week with Koke’s statement to the press saying that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior dances would result in a problem during the match that faced the two teams from the Spanish capital.

To top it all off, the journalist and player manager Pedro Bravo came out before the Derby stating that “Vinicius needs to stop acting like a money”. This not only generated a response from various soccer players in support of Vini and his dances, but also generated a lot of heat towards Bravo for his comments.

The Spanish show was called out by Brazilian media and accused of racism prior to the derby. ‘El Chiringuito’ reacted to this after the derby, where racist chants were heard inside and outside the Civitas Metropolitano stadium. ‘El Chiringuito’s’ presenter Josep Pedrerol addressed the allegations in Portuguese after the match.

‘El Chiringuito’ defends their team, twitter strikes back

“The expression ‘to be a monkey’ in Spain means ‘to act foolishly’. It’s not racist, but the translation was misinterpreted. A strong hug and may the dance continue.” These were the words used to justify the lack of conversation about the racist chants after the Derby and the incident that preceded it. Now twitter has a cancel hashtag against the tv show as a trending topic.