Popular Pundit Admits LIV Move Unlikely Following ‘Spat’ With Greg Norman

Five-time PGA Tour Winner and renowned on-course Reporter Roger Maltbie says it would be a “shock” if LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman comes calling as he looks set to pursue some new challenges next year.

The 71-year-old joined Gary McCord and Drew Stoltz on their SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show as they discussed his future. Maltbie’s contract at NBC was not renewed for 2023 and he leaves following a 30-year association, with the broadcaster eager to refresh its team for the future.

See more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button