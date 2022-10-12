Popular Jackson park to be relocated, get new basketball court

JACKSON, MI – Work to reconstruct and move a city of Jackson park could begin next year.

The Jackson City Council voted 6-0 to award a $329,393 contract to RW Mercer to relocate and rebuild Optimist Park in a Tuesday, Oct. 11 meetings. This stems from the city selling the former park property, and deciding to relocate it to an adjacent lot.

Councilwoman Karen Bunnell, Ward 5, was absent from the meeting.

“There’s a basketball court there on that portion of that land being sold, so we’re just making another basketball court,” City Manager Jonathan Greene said.

In September, the city council voted to sell the city-owned property in the 900 block of N. West Avenue for $1.5 million to Absolute Net Properties LLC, an Indiana-based developer. The 3-acre property was home to Optimist Park.

Optimist Park wasn’t zoned as a park, and was property the city utilized as a park, officials previously said. With the sale, the former park will be turned into a multi-tenant retail or restaurant space.

However, with the basketball court being heavily used in the area, the city decided the sale was an opportunity to relocate and make improvements to the park, according to a memo to the city council.

Optimist Park currently consists of a basketball court, some playground equipment and a softball field. With the new plans, a new basketball court will be added, some new playground equipment, landscaping and new fencing, Greene said.

This project will be paid through the funds made from the sale of the property, Greene said. The remaining funds from the sale will be spent on other city projects in the future.

The new Optimist Park will still be reachable by Lincoln Street, officials previously said.

While all the council members showed their support for the project, councilwoman Laura Dwyer Schlecte, Ward 4, said she wished the city communicated more with the neighborhood about the plans.

“The neighborhood didn’t get to see the project and make comments, because that particular little area gets a lot of walking traffic and I get a lot of calls from the neighborhood, so it would have been really nice to give them kind of a heads up prior to council approving something,” Schlecte said.

Currently, the city does not have a timeline for when work will begin, City Spokesman Aaron Dimick said, however, it is likely construction will begin in spring 2023 and conclude later in the year.

“This is a relatively simple project so it would likely be completed in a matter of months,” Dimick said. “The city is looking forward to providing this sizable park improvement project for this north side neighborhood.”

