Popular authors coming to Exeter for a series of inspiring talks

Renowned and innovative authors are coming to Exeter as part of a page-turner series of events to encourage more and more people to pick up books and enjoy reading.

The series, starting on 16 February, will take place on every third Thursday of the month at the Devon & Exeter Institute (DEI) in Cathedral Close.

Exeter UNESCO City of Literature has joined up the DEI and Rough Trade Books for the author series.

Rough Trade Books presents, which runs until 15 June, will explore contemporary topics in an atmosphere of idea exchange, conversation, and connection.

The series will bring renowned and innovative authors to Exeter in dialogue with experts from Devon and event attendees in the intimate, beautiful setting of DEI’s library. Bookbag Bookshop, Exeter’s only independent bookshop, will sell books, zines, and pamphlets at the event.

After Rough Trade Books presents ends, the events will be transcribed and designed into a Rough Trade Books pamphlet with Rough Trade Books award-winning design team Office of Craig and Exeter College students working in collaboration. It will be available for sale at DEI and independent bookstores.

Exeter was awarded the City of Literature designation by UNESCO in 2019 and will hold the status in perpetuity. In becoming a City of Literature, Exeter joined 295 other cities across the world that have become a part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and 42 that are Cities of Literature.

2023 is the year of Rough Trade Books’ 5th year anniversary and this series forms part of the many events that are taking place to celebrate this independent publisher.

Anna Cohn Orchard, Executive Director of Exeter City of Literature, said: “UNESCO Cities of Literature believe in fostering cultural diversity and promoting freedom of expression, values ​​we pride ourselves on in Exeter. We’re thrilled to work with Rough Trade Books and our long-time partner the Devon & Exeter Institution on holding space for these in-depth and thought-provoking conversations to take place.”

Emma Dunn, CEO of Devon & Exeter Institution, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rough Trade Books authors and Exeter City of Literature to ‘reinstate the debate’ in our historic Outer Library – a space designed for lively discussion on the issues of the day, in 1813. We believe in the power of literature to reveal, illuminate, and connect in this series of contemporary conversation.”

Nina Hervé, Director of Rough Trade Books, said: “We’re extremely excited to be bringing Rough Trade Books authors to Exeter this year, to experience how all aspects of the literary process—writing, reading, printing, and even book-selling —intersect in the kind of conversations and real-world interactions that an events series like this generates.”

Event Link: https://www.exetercityofliterature.com/current-projects/rough-trade-books-presents

Tickets: https://webcollect.org.uk/dei

Cost: Pay what you can afford

Authors & Topics:

Venue: Devon & Exeter Institution, 7 Cathedral Close, Exeter, Devon, EX1 1EZ