PopStroke golf, casual dining experience opens in Katy

By George Slaughter, News Editor

PopStroke, a Florida-based golf and casual dining facility, chose Katy for its first non-Florida location, opening in a Dec. 15 ceremony at 23110 Grand Circle Blvd.

The venue features miniature golf on putting greens designed by Associates of professional golfer Tiger Woods. Yet it offers other games—table tennis and foosball among them—and a casual dining experience for its guests. Those wishing to watch the big golf tournament (or whatever sports event might be on) can do so on several televisions. The venue features a private event space for gatherings. The goal is to provide for Golfers and non-golfers alike, whether they are young families, professionals or something in between.

PopStroke founder Greg Bartoli said unlike a roller coaster, which has height restrictions for its riders, or an R-rated movie, which has age restrictions for its viewers, PopStroke offers more options without restrictions.

“We have something here for everyone, regardless of your age or background,” Bartoli said, adding that miniature golf is something everyone can do and that they are not intimidated by it.

Bartoli said the Katy location was the first of several locations planned in Texas. They said PopStroke was looking to develop locations in Frisco, Austin, San Antonio, and several college towns around the state. The company is also looking to open venues in other parts of the Greater Houston area.

Florida has four PopStroke locations with another set to open soon, he said.

So, why Katy for the first location? Bartoli cited several reasons.

“The combination of weather, the economy here is booming,” Bartoli said. “The demographics are super-important. If you look behind you, you can see 5,000 cars driving by on any given day.”

Bartoli said the area in which the Katy PopStroke sits, north of I-10 and east of the Grand Parkway is a hub that connects major thoroughfares around the Houston area.

“It’s very attractive,” Bartoli said.

Bartoli said he got the idea for PopStroke, which began in 2019, from another miniature golf company he created seven years earlier.

“I thought this would be a good time to put a modern spin on miniature golf,” Bartoli said. “The most rewarding part of the business is when you can put everyone’s iPads down. You can see families and friends Reconnecting out here. Grandparents and grandchildren. Millennials are on date nights. Depending on the time of day, the clientele will shift.”

Bartoli said Woods owns half the company, but is more involved from a course design standpoint.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Bartoli said. “There’s been a lot of different people involved.”