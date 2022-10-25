POPSTROKE ANNOUNCEMENTS AGREEMENT WITH GOLF CHANNEL TO BROADCAST POPSTROKE TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY TAYLORMADE

Jupiter, Florida, October 25, 2022 – PopStroke Entertainment Group today announced that GOLF Channel will broadcast an hour-long show featuring the best Moments of the PopStroke Tour Championship (PTC) presented by TaylorMade on December 19, 2022, with an encore presentation on January 4, 2023. The program will also be available on-demand on Peacock following the broadcasts on GOLF Channel.

The PTC 2022, Hosted at PopStroke Sarasota, Florida, from October 26 to 28, will feature two (2) separate competitions for a combined purse of $125,000. The Team Championship will bring together 200 teams (400 players) competing for a $100,000 prize purse, with $20,000 going to the winning team. The Stroke Play (individual) Championship brings together 100 of the best putters in the world, competing for a $25,000 prize purse, $5,000 to the winner.

The winners of the Team Championship will earn the lifetime opportunity to play against Tour pros Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer in a winner-take-all format for an additional $25,000.

“We are excited to partner with GOLF Channel as we introduce the PopStroke Tour Championship to households across the world,” said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder. “Putting is the great equalizer and the most important skill in the game of golf. I look forward to watching some of the best PopStroke players compete against Tour Pros Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer for significant prize money on TV. GOLF Channel provides an Incredible platform as we launch a series of competitive events between Everyday Golfers and the best Tour professionals in the world.”

“We are looking forward to showcasing this unique event on GOLF Channel and bringing the competition to viewers across the country,” said Andrea Starkey, VP Partnerships & Programming, NBC Sports.

For information about the PTC, visit POPSTROKE.COM/PTC.

ABOUT POPSTROKE ENTERTAINMENT

PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, PopStroke locations feature two 18-hole putting courses designed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Design. The amenities include an outdoor Gaming area, beer garden, playground, a wide variety of beverages, and food at every location while delivering an interactive and competitive golf experience for all players.

ABOUT GOLF & NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming; technology; and services around the sport of golf. Anchored by GOLF Channel, NBC Sports, GOLF Channel and USA Network feature more live coverage of the sport than all other US television networks combined, including global tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, NCAA, USGA Championships – including the US Open and US Women’s Open – Olympics, The Ryder Cup and The Presidents Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. GOLF Channel – co-founded by Arnold Palmer in 1995 – is available to nearly 500 million viewers in nine languages ​​across more than 70 countries. 24/7 live streaming can be accessed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as exclusive content on Peacock.

NBC Sports Next, the sports and technology services division of NBC Sports, complements NBC Sports and GOLF Channel’s comprehensive golf coverage by reaching millions of consumers via GolfNow, the leading online tee-time Marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the Ultimate golf membership that connects Golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits.

###